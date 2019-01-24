Uncategorized

View From a Hotel Window, 1/24/19: Chicago

John Scalzi3 Comments

Mmmmm… snowy parking lot. 

I’m in Chicago for personal reasons (no public appearances, sorry), and then I’ll be off the Los Angeles for meetings (also no public events). My life is interesting.

This is it for updating here today, but if you need more of me, I and Leigh Alexander did an AMA over at Reddit earlier today (I literally got off the plan, opened up my laptop, and did it at an O’Hare gate) where we talk about science fiction, writing, and other stuff. I may have hinted at interesting stuff there I’m not supposed to tell people about yet. Just saying.

3 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 1/24/19: Chicago

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.