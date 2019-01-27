My hotel room overlooks a dog park, how cool is that?
As I believe I noted before, I’m here in town for a couple of days to have meetings and schmooze and maybe even see a friend or two, as one would here in the City of the Angels. Should be fun.
How was your weekend? Tell all!
9 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 1/27/19: West Hollywood”
Trying to survive this cold weather, played D&D and did some writing for RPG company. Now enjoying a home cooked meal.
Well, we just had lunch with a friend of ours, Barry Hansen (Dr Demento), who was in town (Portland) for the weekend, which I think is also pretty cool. :)
I was a little bit sick over the weekend, so that wasn’t great. I didn’t have anywhere that I had to be Saturday though, so I did my usual “sick day” routine of watching Star Wars, eating soup, and napping.
A dog park, eh? I missed that while I was asking myself where you were staying that had a view of the Psycho house and Sigourney Weaver’s apartment building from Ghostbusters. But I could be wrong.
I have to admit that it wasn’t quite Chamber of Commerce weather down Florida way today. It was a cold washout. Worked on the manuscript I have been farting around with.
Hope the rest of y’all are warm and safe.
Thanks for a great pic! I love the contrast between the little and large buildings.
You know the weather’s been bad when 24 degrees feels warm. Welcome to winter in Ohio. Hope you’ll miss the nasty cold temps we’ll be getting starting Tuesday night.
Putting a pocket door into a 1930 era home in Pasadena, but if you REALLY need (or just really really need) anything, like a burrito delivery, let me know!
Felt oddly productive, despite missing out on a sunny day, by starting to compose at dawn, in a donut shop, and going right up until battery failure on my laptop, right when I was finished, at 3:00 p.m.
I was writing an essay inspired by folk singer Billy Bragg being able to gently sing of respectfully walking in the shoes of a retired fellow voting for Brexit, even though Billy himself surely voted against Brexit. I liked how Billy wasn’t into polarized politics.