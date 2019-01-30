Back at Home

And my in-house editor is ready to go!
Also, it’s cold as balls right at the moment: -2, without windchill. Yes, I know other places in the US are colder at the moment. You know what? -2 is cold enough. This isn’t the Freeze Your Gonads Off Olympics. And if it is, I’m happy to let someone else take the gold.
I think I’m done traveling for a whole month. I don’t even know what I’ll do with myself. Actually I do: I’ll write. It’s kind of my thing.
Hope if it’s cold where you are that you’re keeping warm. And if it’s warm where you are, well. Have your smug little moment, I suppose.
Is that your reflection or your background screen in your Alexa Show or whatever that thing is on your desk?
Warm where I am? I would say so. 28C right now, 36C later. (That’s 83 now, 96 later for those of you still in the Stone Age). Greetings from Sydney, Australia.
Plenty cold here in Sterling, VA for my taste. Single digits this morning and tomorrow morning. Teens right now.
Make sure you bring your brass monkey in tonight! Cold enough here in MA; I don’t envy you folks over there in OH.
Ooof, look after yourself, OK? And after the kitties, too.
Weather. If anything exists to humble humans, it’s got to be the weather.
See, this is what happens when you move to Ohio. You don’t hear me bitching about the heat in July.
Actually, you do.
Very glad you got home safe, even if Ohio’s weather is just a bit more brisk than California’s was. Most of the state where I live essentially closed down today (our high temp for the day was -10 with a wind chill of -26) so hunkering down with cats, hot chocolate and a good book is definitely the order of the day.
Enjoy your own bed, and give Master Smudge a chin-scritch for me.
I’m in AZ and I willingly take the summers here in exchange for the not-summers (we don’t really get winters where I’m living and my arthritis is grateful. Please stay warm-all kidding aside, -2 is no joking matter (that kind of cold would probably shorten my life).
It’s -1° F in Central NY right now in the early evening, and the high was a balmy 10° F late this morning. Yeah, it’s more than cold enough….
Actually, just came on here to say – My, Smudge has made himself to home, hasn’t he?
Welcome home!
Yeah, I’m in Phoenix where it’s low 70’s, but no smugness here. I always remember June and July and 115+…nothing to be smug about. Feel for all you folks freezing and hope you stay safe! Heard today that even postal routes are cancelled due to deadly cold (their slogan includes sleet and snow, but not cold)!
Give Mr. Smudge a skritch.
I’m in South Carolina, where the 21 degrees we were greeted with this morning is just COLD! Which leads me to think that I have lived here long enough to adapt, because 21 here feels much colder that 21 in New Jersey (where I lived before here). I no longer want to live anywhere that has temperatures preceded by a minus sign.
While I try to avoid doing smug I can do smug when asked. Two words, San Diego. The only oil I deal with goes in my car. Is that a good level of smug? Too much?
This is how we say goodbye to Solar Cycle 24.
I don’t know if it is my age or acclimatizing to Kentucky, but I’m a wimp for the cold now. When I lived in Milwaukee (or further north in Plattsburgh, NY), I could be outside in below zero weather and be fine for an hour or more. I was outside today for twenty minutes in 10 degree weather and I froze every moment.
Chiming in from Toronto: right now (8.45 pm), it’s -20C/-5F, with wind chill of -34C/-29F. I’m watching gardening shows on YT (there is sun & green &*warm*) whilst huddling under the duvet.
Was -34 with windchill of -57 yesterday evening when I was blowing drifted snow off my driveway and clearing the way for the mailman to deliver. Cold even for central Minnesota!
As I like to say, when the only temperature scale on which it’s currently above zero is the Kelvin scale, it’s freakin’ cold!
if you are not going any where for a month its good to think on making sure you don’t go anywhere and think on some projects you couldn’t get to before…if you have a month….if you would not be influenced by certain authors you could read some like Arthur c Clarke…stuff or Philip k dick…just ignore the tech descriptions in pkd stories…he mainly wrote the stories for the human interaction side anyways in my view…..yes pkd is outdated as sci fi in some ways. the one main book of Clarke that gets to me is childhoods end…so it may make me sound like any other sci fi fan but I read it with interest as a ufo researcher type guy. and for any boring times in your month of not going anywhere you could try to locate the sy fy channel presented childhoods end movie…very rare to see that…cheers.
I grew up in a rainforest, and I was an adult before I encountered cold. As a science fiction fan I like the cold because it is like another planet: You have to use technology, such as insulated clothing, to survive. In a cold clime, the default is to die. As a Larry Niven character said, “Nature wants to kill me.”
The United lounge at LAX called. Apparently you left 40 degrees fahrenheit in a small gift bag there. They will ship ASAP.
Its a bit chilly….