Whoa, February already. And to start the month off, please enjoy this very fine stack of new books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound. What here is ringing your bell? Tell everyone in the comments.
15 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 2/1/19”
As an editor, Dreyer’s English caught my eye: just requested it from the library, so thanks!
Is that a re-release of Broken Angels?
I feel so expertly trolled by the switch between the dot over the i in “English” and the apostrophe in “Dreyer’s.” It’s like someone went into a lab and came out with something perfectly designed to drive an editor up the wall, which is of course the point. Respect.
FrankFromHr:
Special edition.
I’m bibliophile myself, yet I haven’t read any of these books yet. Since I love classics I will go with the nine cloud dream; and the suspicious minds looks interesting
interesting assortment this time, variety in topic and genre. PS I did order the diet book by Jeff Fell. The new one is on my list to buy.
Sorry, it’s James Fell, Lose it Right, the new one is Holy Sh!t.
I am absolutely flailing like a muppet that my book is on your shelf.
The Wendig looks good — I think it’s the final Miriam Black book. I might still have one to read before that. (and Dreyer would be fun I bet)
Off topic, but what do you think of the Amelie Wen Zhao thing. A story about it is here: https://www.vulture.com/2019/01/ya-twitter-forces-rising-star-author-to-self-cancel.html
IMHO, I think it sucks and it would be nice for some established authors to support her.
Empire of Grass!!!! I still haven’t read The Witchwood Crown (it’s on my shelf) but I like Tad Williams’ work enough that I’m ridiculously excited for this one.
Yeeessss, Empire of Grass. I like Tad Williams’ writing.
Isn’t Hexed a reissure?
Practically all of them … . And very interesting to see Nine Cloud Dream in the stack!
I’ve greatly enjoyed the Demon Cycle by Peter V. Brett and Barren looks like an interesting addition to that collection!
It’s almost easier to say what I don’t want to read.
Dreyer’s English – sounds divine!
Vultures – autobiography?
Stranger Things (Because I’m hoping it’s a hook up between Nancy’s mom and Billy. But that’s probably going to …. enough! I’ll stop with S3 theories.)
Same Same A Novel – almost like it was translated wrong or something
Sisters of Fire
Oh, and because I just want to see how someone else defines it, The Art of Madness.