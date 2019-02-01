Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 2/1/19

John Scalzi15 Comments

Whoa, February already. And to start the month off, please enjoy this very fine stack of new books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound. What here is ringing your bell? Tell everyone in the comments.

15 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 2/1/19

  3. I feel so expertly trolled by the switch between the dot over the i in “English” and the apostrophe in “Dreyer’s.” It’s like someone went into a lab and came out with something perfectly designed to drive an editor up the wall, which is of course the point. Respect.

  5. I’m bibliophile myself, yet I haven’t read any of these books yet. Since I love classics I will go with the nine cloud dream; and the suspicious minds looks interesting

  6. interesting assortment this time, variety in topic and genre. PS I did order the diet book by Jeff Fell. The new one is on my list to buy.

  9. The Wendig looks good — I think it’s the final Miriam Black book. I might still have one to read before that. (and Dreyer would be fun I bet)

  11. Empire of Grass!!!! I still haven’t read The Witchwood Crown (it’s on my shelf) but I like Tad Williams’ work enough that I’m ridiculously excited for this one.

  14. I’ve greatly enjoyed the Demon Cycle by Peter V. Brett and Barren looks like an interesting addition to that collection!

  15. It’s almost easier to say what I don’t want to read.

    Dreyer’s English – sounds divine!
    Vultures – autobiography?
    Stranger Things (Because I’m hoping it’s a hook up between Nancy’s mom and Billy. But that’s probably going to …. enough! I’ll stop with S3 theories.)
    Same Same A Novel – almost like it was translated wrong or something
    Sisters of Fire
    Oh, and because I just want to see how someone else defines it, The Art of Madness.

