Uncategorized

Sunset, 2/1/19

John Scalzi2 Comments

A hazy shade of winter.

2 thoughts on “Sunset, 2/1/19

  1. That one is very nice. How’s the weather there? Too much cold or you got lucky and got “winter as usual”?

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.