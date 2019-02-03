The top picture here is from yesterday, roughly at 10:30 am, and the second picture here is today, just a bit after noon. By this evening all that snow will be gone because it’s currently 48 and we’ll get up to 57. As a reminder, a couple of days ago we were in negative temperatures. Winter has become this very weird season around these parts. Mind you, I personally prefer 57 to -8. By rather a lot. I’m not entirely sure we’re meant to have 65 degree temperature swings this quickly, however. Just another thing for us to come to terms with.
12 thoughts on “The Difference a Day Makes”
Hi John, Cost nothwithstanding, have you ever considered moving to a more moderate climate, especially after you retire? You’ve enjoyed the beautiful California weather (and lack of seasons) while in Fresno.
Is there a world where you’d move to traditional retirement states like Arizona, Florida, Nevada or, assuming Netflix turns Old Man’s War into a 10 season series (I hope!), back to California?
Seattle’s going the opposite direction today, though not as far. Winter has been mild so far. I’ve been wearing my pea coat instead of a ski jacket, but it’s supposed to snow today. A little bit MIGHT stick, which means total panic. Seattle doesn’t deal well with snow and ice.
Brian Chu:
I like seasons, actually. If we ever move it will be less about the weather and more about other factors.
I grew up in Ohio and large swings in temperature were considered normal and expected after a cold snap. Minus five one day and plus 40 the next was not unusual and nobody complained. That’s just the way it was. I love seasons too. In the past I lived a few years in the a tropical island “paradise” and the sameness day after day got under my skin. Variety in weather is one of the spices of life.
Where I live, Wednesday’s overnight low this past week was -30. This afternoon, it is 41 degrees – a 71-degree temperature shift within five days’ time. Wildly unusual for this part of the country.
Climate change is real, and it’s happening right now.
Climate change, not to be mistaken for weather, doesn’t change with the flip of a switch. As the planet/atmosphere has warmed, so the effects started to appear. Cause/Effect. So, “normal” may be thought of as relative, even though it is not. A 20-something or 30-something person does not have reference for the changes. … Perhaps climate change is partially due to natural fluctuations of this spinning ball we borrow for a time. Perhaps, too, humans’ abuse and pillaging of it exacerbate the changes.
After a low of -7° a few days ago the temperature is presently 65° next door here in south-central Indiana. It was unseasonably warm the entire first week of February in 2012 when Indianapolis hosted the Super Bowl. Let’s hope the Patriots get their tails kicked today by the Rams just as they did here by the Giants. Go Rams!
I could’ve posted similar pictures from my back yard yesterday. An ocean away in The Netherlands. Yet, people keep telling us climate change ain’t real. Even though I distinctly remember that last century, we had actual winters!
I like all the nice summers we’re getting now. And I never cared much for snow and ice.The rising sea levels, and increased amounts of hurricanes and shit, I REALLY could do without.
For retirement states, have you looked at Colorado, or one of the other rockies states? An internet buddy of mine bought a home on a mountainside that’s just fucking GORGEOUS, for numbers I couldn’t afford but you probably could. You have seasons, you have views, you have your space, you have your nice neighbours. But with fuckin’ mountains in the background!
Ah the midwest, where a 50 degree temperature swing in 24 hours is practically expected.
The definite answer to the question of where to live: xkcd 1916.
Say what you want, but after listening to my furnace run continuously for 3 – 4 days I was very much ready for the peace and quiet that comes with 50 degree weather.
Dear Ellie,
“Perhaps climate change is partially due to natural fluctuations…”
If by ‘partially’ you mean ‘less than 20%,’ well then okay.
If you mean anything else, no. Just… no.
The science is not unsettled on this. We understand what is happening and why it is happening. It has been conclusively demonstrated that natural fluctuations can only account for a small fraction of the climate change. The rest is anthropogenic.
In fact, this was demonstrated two decades ago and repeatedly confirmed since. Anyone who tells you it is unsettled is either ignorant, a crackpot, or a liar.
We also understand why the winter weather is getting weirder, and it is a consequence of climate change. The differential warming of the highest latitudes is destabilizing the polar vortex making it more wibbly-wobbly. During the record cold last week, the most southerly boundary of the polar air mass was in Mexico!
This is the new normal.
pax / Ctein