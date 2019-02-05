Uncategorized

Whoa, It’s Almost 8pm and I Totally Forgot to Update Today, So Here’s a Picture of Smudge

John Scalzi3 Comments

I figure this will hold you until tomorrow. Have a good night!

3 thoughts on “Whoa, It’s Almost 8pm and I Totally Forgot to Update Today, So Here’s a Picture of Smudge

  2. Excellent choice! His surprisingly sophisticated look will totally offset the twisted-round speech some rando’s giving on the national news.

    YAY Smudge!

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.