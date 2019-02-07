The Falling Joys, enjoyed by many Australians and maybe seven Americans, back in 1990. This song is “Jennifer,” which is pretty great. Hope you like it.
5 thoughts on “Once Again It’s 8pm and I Have Not Posted Anything Today, So Please Enjoy This Song From a 90s Australian Band”
I rather have another cat photo. And yes after reading your blog without posting for 15 years this is what I chose to start with.
I prefer “Lock it”. I think it’s the better song, but that’s my opinion.
“Lock It” is pretty great too. In fact the whole first album is lovely.
One thing that’s always surprised me about bands from the UK (no matter if it’s England, Scotland, Wales, or Ireland) or Australia/New Zealand (there MUST be someone besides Keith Urban from there, even though I can’t think of any names)–there’s no noticeable accent when they sing. Unless you tell me a band’s from somewhere in the UK or Oz/NZ I couldn’t tell you they weren’t from the USA. And yet, when I hear the singers talk, there’s often a very strong accent. (It’s like Alan Cumming on “The Good Wife”. No accent on the show, but listen to him talk in real life…) Go figure.
Have you ever checked to see if your music video posts drive the purchase of those songs on iTunes or perhaps improve their rotation on Spotify?