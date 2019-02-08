Day Jobs, Creating, and the End of the World

Because I assume most people lead full, rich and happy lives that do not revolve around the Internet, some of you may not be aware that a couple of days ago Writer Twitter blew up because a writer and editor named Jason Heller wrote a thread about day jobs, the first post of which was this:
(click on the tweet for the full thread)
Writer Twitter blew up at this advice and thread because the general mass of writers on Twitter consider this absolutely terrible advice (including, in the interest of disclosure, me). Things got testy, as they do on Twitter, because it’s Twitter, and a bit of the plot was lost. But now, a few days later, I think it’s worth looking again to see why this is still pretty bad advice in most cases, and also to note the few circumstances when it is not.
Let me preface by saying I’m pretty sure that the place Heller is coming from is something along the lines of “don’t let fear keep you from the work you’re meant to do” and also “seize the day.” Which, if that’s indeed where he’s coming from, is not bad advice! The time you have now is all the time you will ever have in the world, so if you’re not making the time within it to do the things you want to do with your life, you’re cheating yourself. Don’t do that. Do the things, creatively, you want to do. It will take time to get to the level you would want to be at, so starting sooner is better than later.
However (and this is where Heller is giving bad advice, and why Writer Twitter blew up at him), not only are having a day job and following your dreams not mutually exclusive, much of the time a day job is the thing that allows one to continue working toward those dreams, because it provides the things people need in order to live life generally, including money, health insurance (in the US, at least) and the relative stability that alleviates stresses in one’s life. Stresses like “oh, shit, how am I going to pay for rent this month” or “I’m out of my medications and can’t afford any more, which means I might die” or “I can’t feed my children, what’s up with that, the state frowns upon starving one’s progeny.” All of which can, in fact, put a damper on one’s creative drive.
Now, Heller addresses this by noting that he was punk and had been poor and didn’t expect a middle-class standard of living anyway. Well, that’s fine for Heller. But not everyone wants to be punk, and not everyone romanticizes poverty as an acceptable lifestyle if you have the ability to make a different choice. As it happens, I also have stretches of poverty in my history, occasionally of the “we don’t have a place to live and also here’s a box of Raisin Bran, let’s try to make it last a week” sort. I find valorizing that sort of scenario as an acceptable lifestyle choice odious, especially if other people are involved and are essentially hostages to your choices. Desperation almost never leads to art (and especially, good art). It mostly leads to making poor choices to get through one’s life because poor choices are the options one has.
But at least you have time to work on your art if you quit your day job, yes? Well, no, not really. Speaking again from experience, poverty and desperation are really time-intensive. One still has to live in the world, and when you’re poor and have limited resources, navigating a world designed to cater to people who can solve problems with money takes effort, and time, and the willingness to thread through all the barriers that are put up against the poor in our society. At least if you have a day job, the hours that you aren’t able to fill with creative work are exchanged for money (and health care, and 401(k)s, and such).
(Not to mention that even people who are full-time writers and creators aren’t always exactly clocking in eight hours a day on art. I do four hours a day max when I write because after that my brain is like “I’m done being creative for the day.” Sometimes I’ll get two hours. Sometimes less. So what do I do with the rest of that time? Shit, I could do a day job with that time — and did, for years, because I was working as a freelance writer and consultant. It was fun making money after my brain turned into a flan!)
Heller says in his Twitter thread that “You can and should say ‘fuck you’ to conventional wisdom and throw yourself off the cliff and see if you can learn how to fly on your way down.” Okay, but here’s the thing about that: Never in the history of the world has anyone ever thrown themselves off a cliff and learned to fly on the way down. Physics is not conventional wisdom. What people who fling themselves off cliffs do is accelerate, falling faster and faster, until they hit the ground and die, or if they’re lucky, merely break every bone in their body and take months or years to recuperate, if they do at all. Jesus, Scalzi, it’s a metaphor, I hear you say. Sure, it is, but look at the actual metaphor and what it says: See if you can do the thing literally no one else has ever done. It’s gonna be awesome! Meanwhile, right here by the cliff is a trail that will lead you to the bottom safely — sure, it’ll take longer to get to the bottom, but your arrival will not be occasioned by a broken, shattered body, and along the way you may have time to think and plot and strategize, so that when you arrive where you want to go, you have a plan for where to go next. Sexy metaphors are sexy, but there are better ways to actually lead one’s life.
“It’s so fucking harmful that we’re instilling writers with this dull, gray terror of taking risks or hurling themselves recklessly into their passion,” Heller writes in his Twitter thread. But I think his position is, intentionally or not, disingenuous. First, and again, it’s not either/or — one can take massive risks and live dangerously in one’s creative life, and still have a day job, and a comfortable material existence. Indeed, when one’s basic physical and psychological needs are met, one does not have to expend mental cycles on those needs and has them available for one’s creative work. Second, it’s not actually “fucking harmful” to tell writers (or any other creators) it’s all right to acknowledge they live in the world, and the world is set up in a way that they have to navigate, and also, can navigate and still have time for their passion.
Third, as noted by Annalee Flower Horne in her own Twitter response, some people like their day job and find it a source of validation and inspiration. That’s right, you can actually enjoy your day job and find it fulfilling! You might even use it as an inspirational source for your creative life! And even if you don’t, you might still decide that as a person, you are living your best life with your day job and a creative job. It’s possible! And for some people, even essential.
The short version of this is it appears either Heller doesn’t know you can live dangerously and passionately in art and comfortably in world, or is aware of it, but is kinda contemptuous of it. If the former, well, he’s been told now, by lots of people, over and over, and it’s up to him to internalize it. If it’s the latter — and in might be, as his thread comes off as dismissive of people who aren’t willing to throw themselves off a cliff — then, as he might say, that’s a choice. It’s also not a choice everyone else has to make, or is often the best choice they could make, either for themselves or for the other people whose lives are tied to theirs.
Mind you, Heller may also believe his advice is predicated on a ticking clock. As he declares at the onset of his thread, “The world is ending.” So, here’s the thing about that: The world’s not ending, either physically or with respect to humanity. Physically, the world will end in five billion years when the sun, as a red giant, expands to engulf the planet. You will probably not be around for that. Before then, the world will still be here.
Now, that’s probably not where Heller is going; he’s probably suggesting that “Creeping fascism + global climate change = end of the world for humans.” And to be sure, it’s not a great combination. But then, in the 1980s, “Cold war + Mutually Assured Nuclear Destruction = end of the world for humans.” In the 1930s, “Rise of fascism + economic ruin of nations = end of the world for humans.” In the 1910s, “The First Global War + virulent supervirus = end of the world for humans.” In pretty much every era the equation is “[social/political issue] + [existential threat to human supremacy on the planet] = end of the world for humans.” It’s not to discount that creeping fascism and global climate changes are serious problems we need to address. Please, let’s. It’s to say there is always a potential end of the world.
And yet in every era, people created and held down day jobs! It’s possible to do, even when staring down the gaping maw of nothingness and oblivion. You can do it! If you want to! Also, the world’s probably not actually ending — it’s changing, but that’s not the same as ending — so maybe don’t use that as a serious assessing factor. Even with global climate change, it will take several decades for it to suss out. You’ll probably be dead for the worst of it anyway. Meanwhile you still have bills and need to eat (and also, hey, maybe agitate politically against global fascism and climate change denial, that would be awesome of you).
So, in sum: Yeeeeeeah, you don’t usually have to quit your day job in order to throw yourself into your art. And in fact, most of the time it’s probably not a great idea. So maybe don’t.
After all this, you may ask, when should you quit your day job to throw yourself, recklessly and passionately, into your art? Well, alone or in combination:
1. As Nick Mamatas notes in his own Twitter thread, if your day job (whatever it is) is giving you a life no better than what you would get being a starving artist anyway, why the fuck not?
2. If you have a spouse/partner/family who has a stable income/benefits and is willing to support your freeloading ass while you whittle away at your creative work, then, sure. But also be sure to acknowledge, to yourself if not to anyone else, that you’re catching a hell of a break here.
3. If you hate your job with such a passion that it sucks your will to live no matter how well it pays or how awesome the benefits, then you should probably consider leaving that job regardless of any creative aspirations. However, maybe see if there’s a different job with similar pay/benefits you could move into, one that doesn’t make you want to collapse into a ball, before just ditching it all. It’s amazing how fast the money runs out.
4. If you’re already financially doing so well with your creative work that your day job is acting as a drag to your income (which can happen!).
5. You are independently wealthy and you’ve been keeping a day job mostly as an affectation and/or have been awarded a grant (or book advance!) large enough to cover your life expenses for years as you create.
6. You have no dependents, are of a social demographic where taking years out of the labor pool to fuck about on a creative endeavor will not be taken as inherent flakiness (hello, straight white men!), and think starving in a cold-water bedsit is a cheeky adventure to be experienced, not a fate to be avoided.
Otherwise? Consider your day job may be a positive, not a negative.
In the end, the enemy of creativity is not a day job, or indeed, anything else that might exist in your life other than your creative impulse (which includes but is not limited to family, friends, spouses, pets, hobbies, politics, entertainment and the world in general). The enemy is you — and your choice to use any of the above not to engage in the creative life you believe you should have. The world is not ending, but you will. You will not be here forever. You have to make the decision to throw yourself into your art, with whatever time you have. If you decide it’s important, then you’ll find the time. Even with a day job. And all the rest of the world, ending or otherwise.
30 thoughts on “Day Jobs, Creating, and the End of the World”
Notes:
1. Play nice, and especially let’s avoid slagging on Mr. Heller. As noted, I think he was coming from a place of trying to be helpful. Focus on the points, not the players.
2. One aspect I barely touch on above but is worth noting in a more expansive way is that I think Heller’s advice touches on the fact that he is white and male and (as I understand he’s married to a woman) at least benefiting from social advantages of straightness. And that does matter in terms of his assertion that “there will always be other day jobs.” Will there be? And will they be of the same income level/social quality as the one’s he suggests one leaves behind? I think for him (or, say, me), possibly. For everyone else? Well, that’s a good question.
3. I noted on Twitter, and it’s worth noting here, that I wrote a baker’s dozen of books, fiction and non-fiction, either when I had a full-time job with a company, or was operating full-time as a freelance writer and corporate consultant, and those books include award winners and New York Times bestsellers. So, it really is possible to live a creative life and do other work as well. I’ll also note that through most of that, Krissy had a full-time job which included our insurance and benefits, so that definitely helped.
Some of the best advice I’ve seen all week.
I feel very lucky and blessed to have a day job, that pays my expenses, is emotionally fulfilling and to my mind useful. I am a librarian.
1. Mmmmmmm, flan.
2. I think it varies from person to person, but I have noted as it applies to me and told my 25-year-old writer son this (his mileage may vary), sometimes it seems very advantageous to have a good “day job” that pays bills, etc., and be a novelist on the side because writing your book is one thing and promoting it is another. And, barring the luck of a generous advance and a publishing house that does more than list your book in their upcoming catalog, you’re probably going to have to fund the promotion thing yourself, whatever it might be. And since my “day job” is as a freelance writer and editor with the novels part of the income, but a much smaller part than I would prefer, promoting those books in the traditional way–conferences, book signings, etc.–takes time and energy. And in this case, takes time and energy away from the “day job.” But if you have a “day job” with paid time off and a regular salary, particularly if the “day job” doesn’t make your life miserable, you can afford to do these promotional-type things and take some time off to do them, as necessary, without actually taking away from your livelihood (which I enjoy). And as I said, everyone’s mileage may vary.
Glen Cook is probably an outlier, but he gave us the Black Company and Garrett series while working full-time at a GM truck plant.
fogdor:
Glen Cook is not an outlier. Nearly every writer (and most creative folks) have day jobs, including full-time unrelated work. It’s the writers who don’t have day jobs who are the outliers.
The idea that you can always get another day job is fine if you’re willing to work the jobs punks work, but if you want, I don’t know, *health insurance* and *job stability*, well, day jobs offering those aren’t so easily acquired. Especially in 2019.
I more or less followed Heller’s advice. Generally, I’d work at a job for a number of years then I would take a “sabbatical” to do something, some project, such as a long distance bicycle trek. It worked out, mostly because I rarely had much in the way of debt, was single, and no kids… at most, two cats. Ultimately one sabbatical to learn elementary programming skills turned into two decades of free lance / part time gigs, most of which were interesting and educational in one way or another. The down side is that now, officially retired, I probably shouldn’t plan on living much past my mid-70s (still a ways off) as Social Security ONLY pays the rent and my other income covers only medical. Look for work? The last job interview I did was back in 1988 and that was pro forma. Obviously I now have an “opportunity cost” of wardrobe, resume and interview skills to deal with. This is not a bad place to be, even so, but it’s also not an incentive to look for entry level abuse.
I don’t know if Heller’s advice is good or not. First, define your criteria for “good”. In any case, it’s free, so take it for what it’s worth.
Oh yes… the world WILL be ending soon. Just not for everyone at the same time.
“But not everyone wants to be punk, and not everyone romanticizes poverty as an acceptable lifestyle if you have the ability to make a different choice. As it happens, I also have stretches of poverty in my history, occasionally of the “we don’t have a place to live and also here’s a box of Raisin Bran, let’s try to make it last a week” sort. I find valorizing that sort of scenario as an acceptable lifestyle choice odious, especially if other people are involved and are essentially hostages to your choices. Desperation almost never leads to art (and especially, good art). It mostly leads to making poor choices to get through one’s life because poor choices are the options one has.”
Good lord yes. I have moments of such poverty in my very recent past, (like, earlier in this decade when I was in my early 30s) and I live in *utter terror* of returning to it. I have done very little writing or creative work generally since crawling out of that because, even six years on, I still don’t quite feel safe enough to take a serious break from reinforcing the barrier I’ve built against such a return (mentally, I mean, not like actually taking days off work to write). However: I did manage to make my first short fiction sale in 13 years because I *did* finally have the headspace and the health left over at the end of the day to take some old things out, dust them off, and turn them into something that works. (I am also one of those lucky few who genuinely like their job–I’m a production editor for online learning materials at a university–though I resent the fact that I *have* to work inside a specific kind of labour system in order to have the right to live, but that’s a whole other thing.)
I am deeply, deeply suspicious of any advice that doesn’t come with a kind of “this works for me in X circumstances, and may apply to you if your circumstances are similar” rider attached. Much like all that money-saving and investing advice in newspapers that should mostly begin with “first, be middle class…” I understood the urge to make bold, universal pronouncements when I was 20, but I’ve lived a life since then and I understand its complexities a lot more. Back then I couldn’t even grasp the shape of how much I didn’t understand, never mind the scale of it. I so often think of writing as the art that is very often capable of helping us develop a deeper or more sophisticated understanding of those complexities, and it’s troubling to see someone who creates some of that art and shapes the art of others be so caught up in the limiting “one true path” narrative.
I have no idea if it was intended or not, but there’s a strong whiff of the old “Real writers are sensitive lonely souls starving in a garret” idea. Which is, as it always has been, a load of utter ballocks. Or the other one that goes with it “suffering produces better art”. Both nonsense, both nearly unkillable.
Point of possible interest re: jumping off of a cliff: Jim Harrison (of Legends of the Fall fame) fell off of a cliff and, while convalescing, wrote his first novel Wolf: A False Memoir. Not that this is a preferred (or repeatable) method of freeing up time to write.
Coincidentally, some of my most productive creative time in recent memory happened between being fired from my previous job and being hired for my current position.
My lifetime favorite work experience was after Apple laid me off, sneaking in to continue working six months unpaid powered purely by passion and stubbornness. But they paid me well beforehand and I had no dependents so I could afford to be reckless. http://www.PacificT.com/Story
You have no dependents, are of a social demographic where taking years out of the labor pool to fuck about on a creative endeavor will not be taken as inherent flakiness (hello, straight white men!), and think starving in a cold-water bedsit is a cheeky adventure to be experienced, not a fate to be avoided.
I get that you’re being a bit facetious here, but in all seriousness I think this is problematic advice too. I only nitpick because my elder brother has had – suffice to say – major mental health issues off and on for most of his life, and after a particularly bad spell – in which he was out of a job for over two years – he had real difficulty re-integrating into the labor force. No matter who you are: if at all possible, I’d recommend avoiding gaps on your resume. The economy is better now than it was back in 2011, so maybe his experience would be different today, especially because he is a white man, which – I agree – probably would help… but nonetheless, I wouldn’t bank on it.
Assuming you’re not independently wealthy – in which case this whole discussion is moot – in my experience the only people who can afford big resume gaps are going to be very well-networked – usually via parents or perhaps (if you’re very lucky) good friends or a spouse. That would be key, in my opinion. Can someone get your foot in the door, if you ever need to come crawling back?
Point 2 SO MUCH.
The farther you get from the fabled Lowest Difficulty Setting, the more actually dangerous it is to live “punk”. Like, actual physical danger.
Claiming that people are too wedded to the status quo to do a thing while ignoring that the thing is WAY MORE DANGEROUS for them than it is for you is not a good look.
Great dose of reality vs the world of inspirational quotes (which I have learned to hate!)
Re the partner supporting you while you get to be creative, would that cover getting housekeeping or nanny help just to get the 4 hours of creative space, if there are children? I got to hear a lot of “you don’t go to work, I can’t figure out what you do all day long” while caring for 2 children born a year apart.
If I had one chance to advise my younger self, I’d say, make sure that “day job”, that “side workl, that “alternate occupation” is unlikely to drain your energy and your creativity; otherwise it will become your identity. There is no second life.
I just got thrown off the metaphorical cliff: was notified yesterday that I will be laid off effective March 31. That seven-week notice is, as I told a friend, a silver wrapper around a box full of shit. I’ve been advised that if I clean everything up and hand everything over next week, I still get till 3/31 to come in, draw a paycheck, and search for a job. It’s a golden parachute in my line of work (paralegal).
However, I’ll have to get another job. Because I’m 53, and I’m married to a self-employed person, and one of us needs a job with benefits – or at least a steady, predictable paycheck – and that has always been me.
I’ll be eligible for unemployment insurance payments, which a lot of disemployed people aren’t. Another silver wrapper. Because of that, I’ll probably use most of my notice period NOT looking for a job, but trying to get an agent, and otherwise powering up on the publication next-steps and the marketing for my book series.
I really appreciate having a place like this to read advice from a real person about the writing life and all its challenges.
“Be regular and orderly in your life, so that you may be violent and original in your work.”
-Gustav Flaubert
I work in a library and LOVE my job. I just happen to love writing a little bit more. Turns out, the two are pretty complementary, since the library keeps me knowledgeable about new releases and sales trends in publishing. Even if writing could replace my income, I don’t think I would stop working entirely. It’d feel… weird.
His advice kind of came across as borderline ‘Suffering for your Art’ trope in real life, and that idea needs to die. As you said, when you’re hungry, cold, and/or homeless, those are all you can focus on. All those stories of how this creative person or that made it through one hell or another and ‘look, they wrote/drew/painted/composed all this art’ always seem to overlook one thing: the creative either survived it and is now comfortable, or they’re dead.
Well said, as usual. As far as the original quote goes, the notion of throwing yourself into your passions is a good one, since what is life without something to be passionate about? The “throw yourself off the cliff” thing may be a misunderstanding of one of Neil Gaiman’s “Sandman” stories, in which the young playwright protagonist has dreams of falling (a close typo for “failing”). Morpheus points out to him: “You know what happens when you dream of falling? Sometimes you wake up. Sometimes the fall kills you. And sometimes, when you fall, you fly.” He’s not suggesting that this is a great choice IRL.
I think this comes down to the hoary question of work/life balance. For 30+ years as a scientific editor, I’ve spent my days helping other people write. With what I learned along the way, I published a few hundred “here’s something cool I learned that you can use in your work” nonfiction pieces and done a lot of teaching of same. Very satisfying. But the combination of the day job and my nonfiction writing left very little time for fiction. Now, as I’ve been slouching towards retirement, I’ve been making a conscious effort to free up more time for fiction. I’m still a baby fiction writer (6 pro sales to date), but can see being a toddler fiction writer not so far away and maybe even a grownup at some point. Very satisfying in a different way.
Speaking of boring jobs, one of the odd effects of my first summer jobs was that boredom at work was directly correlated with creativity after I left work. I did some of my most creative work designing role-playing scenarios for our D&D group afterwards. It was like my creative brain was building up a head of steam all day until it could be released when I got home. So like John says, having a day job doesn’t necessarily stifle creativity. On the contrary.
Apropos of nothing, Franz Kafka wrote The Metamorphosis while he worked a day job at an insurance company, so… there is that.
Personally, I like not having to situate my art in a money-oriented space. I don’t think I’d enjoy creation as much if it was tied to “Is this going to pay the bills?” With my day job handling money and fulfilling other aspects of my life, my art stuff can avoid a bunch of things I’d rather not have it associated with.
And because this is the internet, I feel the need to add: There’s nothing wrong with making money from your art, wanting to make money from your art, or wanting your art to be your full-time job.
It should also be noted that creativity is FUN and, financially speaking, there are way too many talented people doing it. Large publishers receive 10,000 unsolicited manuscripts every year, and publish less than 1. That 1 usually makes a loss for the publisher, as there are more people creating books (even good ones!) than there is a market for.
This reminds my of something Guy Debord said that I’ve tried to live by, paraphrasing: We must be organized and structured in our life so that we can be creative and wild in our art.
I didn’t read Jason Heller’s tweet, nor dd I follow the Twitter thread. I do, in fact, enjoy my day job for a variety of reason (well, most of the time anyway) so I do not feel tempted to quit it. You make some valid and wonderful points. I love to write, but I feel my day job supports my creative impulses rather than limits them. Dreaming about a life where I can kick back and indulge my passions is a sweet pastime that I do take pleasure in from time to time, and then reality sets in. Nope, not gonna quit my day job and live on a wing and a prayer – not given to throwing myself off cliffs either.
I enjoyed this post – lots of food for thought.
avitzur, from now on you are my hero. Seriously.
I have a blue collar day job. Pays well, benefits are great (keeping in mind the health benefits of living in Canada not requiring all that’s needed in the US), but it can be damned exhausting. My wife has an academic/administrative career that pays significantly more than mine. So we are doing quite well, thankyouverymuch. After my novel I had a couple of books come out, a collection and a co-written novella from PS. And a few shorts sold along the way. But for a good long time I had seriously considered walking away from this biz, partly because of frustration with certain people, partly with certain aspects of the industry (all of which may explain why I have not attended a con for 5 or 6 years). But more because I chose to throw myself into my sons’ lives and was feeling that more than I was feeling the words.
But the boys are grown now, and the words are creeping out again. I didn’t expect them to, but I wrote and sold a story without really meaning to. But while they’re still in university I’m still going to need to keep working, and therefore the writing will always play second fiddle. And I’m happy with that. I don’t write with speed, and so the odds of lightning striking for me are even longer.
Two anecdotes to bolster points you made. Before I got to your third point about liking your day job I was thinking about how when I started following N.K. Jemisen on twitter, she still had her day job, and liked it a lot. When she finally decided to quit, she missed it quite a bit. I wonder if another piece of the puzzle is that the phrase “day job” carries the idea that you are more genuinely an artist if you hate what you are doing for money. Maybe it’s healthier to aspire to having a day job that feeds rather then drains you.
The other story I love is Terry Pratchett’s talking about leaving the PR for the nuclear industry only when he realized that he was loosing money. He jokingly said it only took him two days to start saying “I hate those bastards”. Whatever I publish or not, I’d just love to love the process of writing as much as he did.
” That’s right, you can actually enjoy your day job and find it fulfilling! You might even use it as an inspirational source for your creative life! ”
A number of examples come to mind, where it seems that an author’s “day job” had significant influence on their art. Many of the stories of Louis Auchincloss, particularly those in _Powers of Attorney_ seem influenced by his day job. This is even truer of john Grisham and Robert Traver (John D. Voelker), both of whom used legal cases they had been involved in as the basis for best-selling novels. Perhaps I had better think of some non-lawyers here. Well, what would Ring Lardner’s fiction have been without his work as a newspaper man? The same might be said of Damon Runyon, or in the SF field, of Clifford Simack, Frederick Brown and Cyril Kornbluth,. Issac Asimov’s background in biology and history surely informed some of his work, and more formal credentials in history are behind the work of Harry Turtledove and Katherine Kurtz. In short, a “day job” can give a writer something to write about.
As to “The world is ending” I take that as merely a metaphor for “it is later than you think” — the simple fact that none of us lives forever, and creative time is limited. Perhaps an overly dramatic way to make that point.