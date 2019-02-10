Be descriptive and detailed, yet vague. For example:
“The transparent portal slid open and the creature, radially asymmetrical, used its ambulatory stalks to cross the threshold. The creature, covered in keratinous extrusions and small, dead plates, swiveled its perceptual array, hoisted on a third stalk, and used its electromagnetic sensors to locate what it was searching for: the anti-entropic chamber. It spotted the chamber and moved to it. Using yet a different stalk, which divided into smaller stalks at its terminus, the creature defeated the magnetic field employed to seal the chamber.
“Therein it found its prize: A pressurized cylinder of carbonic acid, mixed with bonded ethyl and hydroxyl groups. The stalk that defeated the chamber’s magnetic field acquired the cylinder and carefully manipulated it open. It placed the contents in a staging area, where cursorial perceptual tests were conducted, before conveying those contents to a connected cavity, designed to chemically process cylinder’s former cargo.
“There, in the humid dark, the desired reactions commenced.”
Shorter version:
“A person opened a sliding glass door, walked through, located the fridge, opened it, got out a beer and drank it.”
Thank you for coming to my writing workshop.
25 thoughts on “How You Can Make Anything Sound “Science Fictional””
Also? Proooooobably shouldn’t actually try to write like that.
I’m reminded of the deeply brilliant “How David Weber Orders A Pizza”, which dives DEEP into the concept of overexplaining the technical details of average things: https://boards.straightdope.com/sdmb/showthread.php?t=635193
Basically, Post-Roddenberry technobabble: Tech the tech with a techized tech, but don’t tech the tech because the tech will tech your ass.
Either you’re drinking some very exciting beer, or you mean carboNic acid in there…
Yeah, I did. Brain thinking one thing and fingers typing another. Fixed!
Hmmm… good, but could it at least be a ‘space beer’ that he/she opens in the shorter version? Because nothing says sci-fi like putting ‘space’ in front of any mundane thing.
If you weren’t already having a pretty good career in science fiction I’d say you could do very well as an aide drafting government reports.
If the people you hang with are radially symmetrical instead of the more traditional bilateral, you’re living a more SF life than most.
I have a fondness for the ‘Shortest S.F. Story’ though I don’t remember its title.
“The last human was sitting at their desk. They hear a knock at their door.”
“Knock” by Frederick Brown
First thought through my head: this reads like the description of an invention in a patent application for some sort of new procedure.
I recall in one of Oliver Sacks’s books about people with brain lesions, he wrote about a man who couldn’t come up with nouns. In particular he called a glove a sack with five “outpouches.” That’s an impressive alternative to stalks and shows how weird our brains are.
This SO reminded me of a Mark Twain paragraph that has stuck for all these years, perhaps due to its subtle (or not so subtle) snark: “It was a crisp and spicy morning in early October. The lilacs and laburnums, lit with the glory-fires of autumn, hung burning and flashing in the upper air, a fairy bridge provided by kind nature for the wingless wild things that have their home in the tree-tops and would visit together; the larch and the pomegranate flung their purple and yellow flames in brilliant broad splashes along the slanting sweep of woodland, the sensuous fragrance of innumerable deciduous flowers rose upon the swooning atmosphere, far in the empty sky a solitary oesophagus slept upon motionless wing; everywhere brooded stillness, serenity, and the peace of God.”
Are refrigerator doors held closed with magnets? I always thought it was just the seal of the rubber gasket. But maybe I’m wrong!
lmao! Thank you for starting this Monday morning with a laugh. :)
Have you ever read Randall Garrett’s Despoilers of the Golden Empire? He does exactly what you did.
Ah, if only they still published stories written like that. That is some old old school writing.
Does SF publication still pay by the word?
If you ever want to change careers, academia would welcome you with open appendages!
Wrote a short story once in a creative writing class about an alien that found a lead pencil. He was deterred from conquest of Earth by the evident high technology of an instrument with no moving parts that could dispense graphite. Teacher’s comment was “don’t know what the heck you’re talking about”. Gave me an ‘A’ though.
Laughing. This was fun. Both to read, and to … consider.
I feel like someone should hit you with a rolled up newspaper for that.
And this is why when books are made into movies, you need concept artists!
Halfway through was pretty sure you were describing your Coke Zero ritual.
The best Science Fiction (in my opinion) is not all the techno talk like 1984 or Neuromancer, It’s the ability of the writer to take you into that world, letting the reader to connect to that world, and tell the store from the point of the characters IN that world. Prime example of that is the rant Jane Sagan has when describing what it’s like to be 6 years old in an adult body and not being able to cope with the adult feelings they have forced upon them by the world. No technobable in her speech, just a science fictiony messed up situation you can see happening given the circumstances.
10% actual science fiction 90% dealing with the repercussions of that 10%.