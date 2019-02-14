Yesterday I reached 160,000 Twitter followers and polled my followership with how they wanted me to celebrate: A preview from an upcoming work, a song, a cat picture or a “burrito.” The burrito won. This is what followed.
***
HUMANS OF TWITTER:
It is time.
Yesterday, having reached 160k Twitter followers, I promised one and all that I would make a VALENTINE BURRITO to mark this momentous occasion.
I have done so. And recorded its creation for you.
LET US BEGIN THIS BURRITO JOURNEY TOGETHER NOW.
Here I am, eating the thing.
WARNING: You are not prepared.
11 thoughts on “Today In “I Regret Nothing””
Did it stay down?
You have to admit, it looks perfectly appropriate for an 8 year old’s tea party.
OMG, Scalzi… I saw just the first picture, and thought… ‘uh-oh… This can’t end well…’
You’re extremely fortunate you got away with a few chest pains.
So far…
Be very, very careful for the next couple of weeks. Don’t you know that gummi worms are one of the ways the Hellcreatures from Zargozal disguise their eggs?
1) if you fried it, it’s a chimichanga, not a burrito.
2) whoever has to catalog the contents after pumping your stomach is gonna need *years* of therapy.
OMG, I think I’m going to be sick. More power to you John, but I couldn’t handle that (especially the rubber cherries -bleech!)
You know, I’ve had some…odd…meals in my life and actually look back at much of what I did when I was nine or ten with amusement and fondness. I looked at that set of ingredients and said, “OH HELL NO!!!” and shut my eyes. I have a cast-iron stomach, but looking at that abomination, that defiling of the beauty that is the burro, well, words fail me.
If you do such a thing to a taco, expect my penguin lawyers or polar bear seconds at your door, sir!
I’m going to lie down under a tree and try to sooth my stomach by telling it that my brain did not actually SEE that!
And I agree with DRichard’s #2 comment LOL!
Dude, you take a lot of risks for your art. That is at LEAST the seventh circle of diabetic coma hell.
Thanks for taking one for the team. I think.
Blech.
I got sick from just looking at this
Reminds me of when my Mom let my kindergarten self eat as many sweets as I wanted. To this day I can’t eat most candy.
Ahem.
http://www.thesneeze.com/steve-dont-eat-it/
My stomach started to hurt when I saw the ingredients. Gooooooood lord.