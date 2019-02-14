Uncategorized

Today In “I Regret Nothing”

John Scalzi11 Comments

Yesterday I reached 160,000 Twitter followers and polled my followership with how they wanted me to celebrate: A preview from an upcoming work, a song, a cat picture or a “burrito.” The burrito won. This is what followed.

***

HUMANS OF TWITTER:

It is time.

Yesterday, having reached 160k Twitter followers, I promised one and all that I would make a VALENTINE BURRITO to mark this momentous occasion.

I have done so. And recorded its creation for you.

LET US BEGIN THIS BURRITO JOURNEY TOGETHER NOW.

STEP ONE: The raw ingredients are purchased and assembled.tortillas, cherry cordials, gummi worms, raspberry preserves, marshmallow creme, heart-shaped cakes, butter.
STEP TWO: The individual portions are measured out and prepared.One tortilla, one cake, two cordials, six gummi worms, and the marshmallow creme and raspberry preserves.
STEP THREE: A generous base of marshmallow creme is slathered onto the tortilla.Fun fact: Marshmallow creme is hella sticky.
STEP FOUR: The raspberry preserves are added to the marshmallow creme.Fun fact: This tortilla now looks like a crime scene.
STEP FIVE: The heart-shaped snack cake is torn to shreds and placed on the raspberry preserves. Not symbolic or anything!This is all pink and red and white and oh Jesus what have I done.
STEP SIX: The chocolate cherry cordials are sliced, poorly, and added to the pile.Seriously, chocolate cherry cordials have no structural integrity to speak of.
STEP SEVEN: Gummi worms added for color and texture. They have nothing to do with Valentine’s Day, but sometimes you just need that extra kick, you know?Fun fact: We will all die and worms will eat us, except the cremated people, who never think of the poor, hungry worms.
STEP EIGHT: Tortilla folded into a burrito shape, and slathered with butter.Fun fact: This burrito is, like, eighteen million calories, all of them empty, like my soul.
STEP NINE: The burrito commenceinates its fryination!Fun fact: This technically makes this burrito a chimichanga!

STEP TEN: The burrito is golden brown and now ready to eat.

And did I eat it? Well…From the outside, you would not imagine this to be a hideous hellscape of mish-mashed sugary flavors!

Here I am, eating the thing.

WARNING: You are not prepared.

Another look at the inside of the Valentine Burrito.Fun fact: It looks like a unicorn barfed into a flour tortilla.

Thank all 160k of you for following me here on Twitter. You made me make this burrito. I do not regret it, and yet I will never ever do this again, unless lots of money is involved.

The end.Hey, want a bite?

Followup tweet:

11 thoughts on “Today In “I Regret Nothing”

  2. OMG, Scalzi… I saw just the first picture, and thought… ‘uh-oh… This can’t end well…’

    You’re extremely fortunate you got away with a few chest pains.

    So far…

    Be very, very careful for the next couple of weeks. Don’t you know that gummi worms are one of the ways the Hellcreatures from Zargozal disguise their eggs?

  3. 1) if you fried it, it’s a chimichanga, not a burrito.
    2) whoever has to catalog the contents after pumping your stomach is gonna need *years* of therapy.

  4. OMG, I think I’m going to be sick. More power to you John, but I couldn’t handle that (especially the rubber cherries -bleech!)

  5. You know, I’ve had some…odd…meals in my life and actually look back at much of what I did when I was nine or ten with amusement and fondness. I looked at that set of ingredients and said, “OH HELL NO!!!” and shut my eyes. I have a cast-iron stomach, but looking at that abomination, that defiling of the beauty that is the burro, well, words fail me.

    If you do such a thing to a taco, expect my penguin lawyers or polar bear seconds at your door, sir!

    I’m going to lie down under a tree and try to sooth my stomach by telling it that my brain did not actually SEE that!

  7. Dude, you take a lot of risks for your art. That is at LEAST the seventh circle of diabetic coma hell.

    Thanks for taking one for the team. I think.

  9. I got sick from just looking at this
    Reminds me of when my Mom let my kindergarten self eat as many sweets as I wanted. To this day I can’t eat most candy.

