She came home for the weekend so I was able to grab a few photos of her. This one turned out pretty well.
Still writing that thing, so back to it.
5 thoughts on “Portrait of Athena, February 2019”
Beautiful like her mother!
We were on the Pantheon on Saturday, two weeks ago, with my daughter’s school class. We did miss Athena’s awesome statue by a couple of thousand years, though. 😀
I’m sure the statue would have done her justice!
Cheers from Greece.
The Vaseline lens is strong in this one.
pjcamp:
It’s actually the “moderate” B&W glamor filter in the Exposure X4 program. The intent was to give it a 40s movie studio headshot feel.
Just gorgeous, John. My first thought was “Hollywood glamour.”