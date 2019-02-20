Uncategorized Smudge Protests Being Woken Up February 20, 2019 John Scalzi2 Comments As he should. Whoever woke you up was a real jerk, Smudge! Don’t worry, he went right back to sleep. As cats do. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
2 thoughts on “Smudge Protests Being Woken Up”
Good for Smudge!
He looks like he’s less protesting waking up than just Y-A-W-N-ING at his Daddy…!