On the Subject of “Hot Takes on Scalzi”

Just posted a Twitter thread I want to save here for posterity, and also for those of you who don’t bother with that particular service. It involves people complaining about me!
—
1. So, one of my favorite Hot Takes on Scalzi is the one that goes “I *used* to like Scalzi, but then he went and got all SJW-y” as if this were a new and surprising (and, for me, opportunistic) turn after years of, I don’t know, modest silent neutrality. Well, here’s the thing…
2. I have literally been online for a quarter of a century — my first USENET post was in ’94, and my blog has been up since 1998. I have been spouting off my opinions ALL THAT TIME. I have an electron trail longer than some of these dudes have been ALIVE.
3. And before THAT, I was spouting opinions in print! I was a nationally syndicated newspaper opinion columnist for several years. I have a paper trail that goes along with the electron trail, dating back to ’91 (or ’87, if you want to count my college paper, which, why not?).
4. In all that time, my politics have been — surprise! — pretty much in same area they are now. A few things I’ve moved left on, a few things I have moved right on (no, really), but by and large I’ve been (for the US) mostly-leftish in a petit bourgeois sort of way.
5. And this is checkable because — again — I have a wide and vast trail of my opinions and verbiage going back literal decades. Try it for yourself! It’s all there, somewhere, if you want to bother. Incompleteness will not be a problem for any future biographers of mine.
6. So, when some dude complains that I somehow “went all SJW-y,” the question I’d ask them is: since when? Because I pretty much guarantee you whatever date they pull out of their ass, I can show I was saying largely what I’m saying now well before then. None of this is new.
7. What IS different, perhaps, is that — don’t laugh — I have slightly more humility now, in that I’m willing to accept I don’t know everything, I’m willing to accept that sometimes I show my ass, and I’m willing to at least try to make amends when I do my ass-showing.
8. But otherwise, yeah, this is me, and this has pretty much always been me, as long as I’ve been writing in public. If you think I’ve “gone SJW” it’s because YOU weren’t paying attention before. Which is fine! You don’t have to know my life story. But the issue is you, not me.
9. The thing is, after 25 years online and three decades writing publicly, I’m not going to stop having opinions in public. If this fact bothers you, mute/block me on social media and don’t buy my work. It’s fine, and I don’t need or want your patronage. Read other folks!
10. Just don’t pretend that who I am is something new, or manufactured for sales or cookies. This is me. My track record is long and clear. I’ve been this way for a long time, and will probably be for a while yet. It’s not a surprise, or at least shouldn’t be. Welcome to me.
END
24 thoughts on “On the Subject of “Hot Takes on Scalzi””
It’s okay to be SJW.
Mmmm… cookies. 🍪 🍪
Pedro:
I mean, I did title a book of mine Virtue Signaling, so.
You are who you are…and that is why I follow your blog. I read your writing because I enjoy your writing. I admire your candor and share most of your positions. Keep up the good work.
Clearly this is all about him.
I guess what some of them really mean is “I used to like Scalzi when all I had were the books. Lately I have seen his opinions popping up because my friends link to them or quote them and I can no longer ignore his views the way I could before”.
In the 90s, it was a lot more difficult to find out an author’s opinions by accident. I guess a completely different set of people have had the same reaction about OSC, for example.
Ha! I live in such a bubble I had to google “SJW”.
SJW? Single Jewish Woman?
Isn’t it remarkable how some people know you better than you know yourself?
Or, according to Urban Dictionary, Skeleton Jazz Wizard. Now THAT makes sense.
I think it’s a safe guess that, by and large, those of us who hang out here at Whatever tend to like Scalzi being Scalzi.
Your experiences (and many others) on social media in general and Twitter in particular are why I’ve turned away from all of it. It’s a highly toxic environment meant to amplify the worst devils of our nature.
You have my admiration & respect. That, too, has not changed.
But where’s the twitter thread Scalzi’s talking about??????
Those guys who use SJW as a pejorative term? Fuck those guys. And I do mean GUYS, because they’re almost always 15-year-old boys (or emotionally stunted man-children) who think Call of Duty is the ultimate art form.
Re: Point 8 “If you think I’ve “gone SJW” it’s because YOU weren’t paying attention before.”
Or they were paying attention and, like most people, didn’t care much about your politics. But since then some group they wish to identify with has decided that you are the enemy and this is how they choose to signal their virtue to other members of the group.
Really. Is SJW one of those acronyms used to sniff out the old farts?
Guilty. And by nearly a generation.
So tell me. ;- )
Ohhhhhh.
Does that mean ‘liberal’ doesn’t smell anymore?
Of course whenever I get this morose I find it’s a good thing to go stand out on your front lawn and watch a Falcon 9 night launch. Kind of like a Ray Bradbury character. It re-establishes a bit of my belief in our ability to do something noble.
1994? You arriviste, you. That’s not even before Eternal September commenced. Somewhere, Leader Kibo is shaking his head. ;->
Thank you for being you. It’s why I read your work and read you here.
well, i think you’re great
I *used* to like Scalzi (for the books), but then I discovered he was all SJW-y, and new I really like him (for the whole writing package). I fear the day I meet him in person and we have to partake in some forbidden ukelele/concertina jam, for then I might have to really really like him.
r.e. #10, I’m left wondering what he WOULD do for cookies.