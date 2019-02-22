Got a big stack of new books and ARCs this week for you to peruse and consider. What here looks like something you’d enjoy? Tell us all in the comments!
7 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 2/22/19”
Dave Butler’s Witchy Winter and Larry Corriea’s House of Assassins.
Marko Kloos’ Aftershocks.
Huh. A re-release of Changes? Why for, I wonder.
Has anyone read Jeanna Glass’s work, can comment on that? Because “The Women’s War” sounds amazing!
@bskinn Subterranean Press does lovely limited editions of Jim Butcher’s Dresden Files books.
On the strength of Sarah Pinsker’s Hugo-nominated novella “And Then There Were (N-One)”, I definitely want to read “Sooner or Later Everything Falls Into the Sea”.
I haven’t heard of Jenna Glass before but “The Women’s War” is an intriguing title. I’m going to check that out.