New Books and ARCs, 2/22/19

John Scalzi7 Comments

Got a big stack of new books and ARCs this week for you to peruse and consider. What here looks like something you’d enjoy? Tell us all in the comments!

7 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 2/22/19

  5. Has anyone read Jeanna Glass’s work, can comment on that? Because “The Women’s War” sounds amazing!

  7. On the strength of Sarah Pinsker’s Hugo-nominated novella “And Then There Were (N-One)”, I definitely want to read “Sooner or Later Everything Falls Into the Sea”.

    I haven’t heard of Jenna Glass before but “The Women’s War” is an intriguing title. I’m going to check that out.

