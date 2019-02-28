It’s called food poisoning! And if you look at the weight chart above, covering this week (I have one of those scales that records my weight every time I step on it), you can probably guess when I had it. I’m here to tell you it wasn’t pleasant.
Fortunately it seems to have run its course — sleeping most of the day yesterday helped — and today I’m better, if a little tired and hungry. I’ll mostly be sticking with simple foods and lots of liquids. Also, don’t be expecting mental miracles from me today, I’m still mostly in a lower gear. But it’s still nice to have the worst of it past me.
So that was my last couple of days. Hope yours were better.
3 thoughts on “A Weight Loss Strategy I Can’t In Good Conscience Recommend”
John,
Any food poisoning is miserable! Hope you were not sabotaged by an exotic burrito.
My sympathy: been there, done that, would have the t-shirt if one existed.
I just recovered from a two-week bout of pneumonia but I doubt I’d have been willing to trade illnesses with you. I just felt awful and nearly coughed up a lung but I was never wrapped around the toilet, crying and blowing pukey snot bubbles (good punk band name!) wishing I was dead. Glad you’re feeling better.