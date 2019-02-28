Uncategorized

A Weight Loss Strategy I Can’t In Good Conscience Recommend

John Scalzi3 Comments

It’s called food poisoning! And if you look at the weight chart above, covering this week (I have one of those scales that records my weight every time I step on it), you can probably guess when I had it. I’m here to tell you it wasn’t pleasant.

Fortunately it seems to have run its course — sleeping most of the day yesterday helped — and today I’m better, if a little tired and hungry. I’ll mostly be sticking with simple foods and lots of liquids. Also, don’t be expecting mental miracles from me today, I’m still mostly in a lower gear. But it’s still nice to have the worst of it past me.

So that was my last couple of days. Hope yours were better.

3 thoughts on “A Weight Loss Strategy I Can’t In Good Conscience Recommend

  3. I just recovered from a two-week bout of pneumonia but I doubt I’d have been willing to trade illnesses with you. I just felt awful and nearly coughed up a lung but I was never wrapped around the toilet, crying and blowing pukey snot bubbles (good punk band name!) wishing I was dead. Glad you’re feeling better.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.