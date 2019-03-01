Hey! It’s March! And to start off this month, here’s a super-sized stack of new books and ARCs to peruse. As always, if there’s something here you’re interested in, tell us about it in the comments. And welcome to the third month!
Hey! It’s March! And to start off this month, here’s a super-sized stack of new books and ARCs to peruse. As always, if there’s something here you’re interested in, tell us about it in the comments. And welcome to the third month!
20 thoughts on “New Books and ARCS, 3/1/19”
Wow, I had no idea The Man-Kzin Wars was still happening. I’ve been out of the loop on that since the nineties.
Is Larry Niven still alive? (spoiler alert – wikipedia says yes) And still working?
The P.D. Cacek. Maybe the Niven.
Just Wanderers — is that Chuck Wendig’s new book?
If it’s a typical Man- Kzin collection, it likely has nothing new by Niven in it. However you can’t buy it according to the Baen website as it’s no longer available for purchase. Huh?
Jennifer Estep’s Protect the Prince. I just read the first one in the series and I loved it.
Wanderers and Protect the Prince will both be mine.
Protect the Prince
Definitely NOT Copperhead. Still upset over my encounter with one last year. Don’t need a book to remind me.
Reminds me I haven’t seen anything new by Larry Niven since Jerry Pournelle died — might have missed something though
*makes grabby-hands at The Bayern Agenda*
The Man-Kzin Wars looks good to me. I’ve been a fan of Larry Niven for as long as I can remember!
Neal Asher YAY. Chuck Wendig YAY YAY.
Really looking forwards to the Alexis Hall book, I’ve loved everything else by him
Wow, Man Kzin wars is up to #15? I was a huge Niven fanboi in the 80s, but never got the appeal of this series.
Oh well, evidently enough folks like it that it’s still a thing, and I’m not such an asshole I want to stop things I don’t like.
Assuming that’s the Chuck Wendig Wanderers, that’s high on my list
read the grey bastards about a year ago. Never took a shine to orcs so was surprised to find it to be pretty good. worth looking at.
Gray Bastards: an exceptionally good time for fans of grimdark fantasy. The orcs are the protagonists in a world that has little love for them. Good stuff.
Ooh, Protect the Prince! I loved the first one, have pre-ordered this, and am eager for the third one already!
That new Jim Ottaviani/Leland Myrick graphic novel biography of Hawking caught my eye. I enjoyed his previous one about Feynman and his 3-in-1 about Jane Goodall, Dian Fossey, and Biruté Galdikas.
The Skinner is a reissue?