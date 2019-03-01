Uncategorized

New Books and ARCS, 3/1/19

John Scalzi20 Comments

Hey! It’s March! And to start off this month, here’s a super-sized stack of new books and ARCs to peruse. As always, if there’s something here you’re interested in, tell us about it in the comments. And welcome to the third month!

20 thoughts on “New Books and ARCS, 3/1/19

  2. Is Larry Niven still alive? (spoiler alert – wikipedia says yes) And still working?

  5. If it’s a typical Man- Kzin collection, it likely has nothing new by Niven in it. However you can’t buy it according to the Baen website as it’s no longer available for purchase. Huh?

  8. Protect the Prince

    Definitely NOT Copperhead. Still upset over my encounter with one last year. Don’t need a book to remind me.

  9. Reminds me I haven’t seen anything new by Larry Niven since Jerry Pournelle died — might have missed something though

  14. Wow, Man Kzin wars is up to #15? I was a huge Niven fanboi in the 80s, but never got the appeal of this series.

    Oh well, evidently enough folks like it that it’s still a thing, and I’m not such an asshole I want to stop things I don’t like.

  16. read the grey bastards about a year ago. Never took a shine to orcs so was surprised to find it to be pretty good. worth looking at.

  17. Gray Bastards: an exceptionally good time for fans of grimdark fantasy. The orcs are the protagonists in a world that has little love for them. Good stuff.

  19. That new Jim Ottaviani/Leland Myrick graphic novel biography of Hawking caught my eye. I enjoyed his previous one about Feynman and his 3-in-1 about Jane Goodall, Dian Fossey, and Biruté Galdikas.

