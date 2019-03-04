My hotel put me on the top floor, and my room has a balcony. The view is pretty nice.
I’m in town for the Audie Awards, for which Head On is nominated in the science fiction category. We’ll see how it does. But no matter what, I get this view, which I can be happy with.
7 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Balcony, 3/4/19: New York City”
Since you have a balcony, can you take a picture for us pointing straight down? Those sort of views in NYC can be equally stunning! Thanks for letting us all live vicariously.
Wow! Also- a really nice day! I hope you have a great time at the awards tonight.
John’s Pizza. Bleecker St. That is all.
It doesn’t look very snowy there! No snow on flat roofs.
Pogonip, it wasn’t. Despite predictions, we only had a few inches of the white stuff overnight and most of it has melted, thank goodness.
Midtown somewhere?
I am so proud of you kiddo.
I am a bit envious you get to see the world.
Enjoy your life.
The more that you enjoy and appreciate the faster it flys.
7ndecades and three on the 9th
Believe me it flys to fast.
Your simply amazing. I had to buy the consuming fire twice. I lost the first copy during THE consuming camp fire.
Love and respect
Me🐺🐺🐺