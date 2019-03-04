Uncategorized

View From a Hotel Balcony, 3/4/19: New York City

John Scalzi7 Comments

My hotel put me on the top floor, and my room has a balcony. The view is pretty nice.

I’m in town for the Audie Awards, for which Head On is nominated in the science fiction category. We’ll see how it does. But no matter what, I get this view, which I can be happy with.

7 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Balcony, 3/4/19: New York City

  1. Since you have a balcony, can you take a picture for us pointing straight down? Those sort of views in NYC can be equally stunning! Thanks for letting us all live vicariously.

  5. Pogonip, it wasn’t. Despite predictions, we only had a few inches of the white stuff overnight and most of it has melted, thank goodness.

  7. I am so proud of you kiddo.

    I am a bit envious you get to see the world.
    Enjoy your life.

    The more that you enjoy and appreciate the faster it flys.
    7ndecades and three on the 9th

    Believe me it flys to fast.

    Your simply amazing. I had to buy the consuming fire twice. I lost the first copy during THE consuming camp fire.
    Love and respect
    Me🐺🐺🐺

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.