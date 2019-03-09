Bye! See you all in a week!
10 thoughts on “View From a Cruise Balcony, Oosterdam, 3/9/19”
Lifeboat 13 — as if people who need a lifeboat don’t have enough problems already!
I’ve sailed on the oosterdam twice once to Alaska and Ashley and I went down to Mexico in it two.
She is a beautiful ship I especially liked the eagles nest.
I am Not old enough for Holland America yet their still a bit sedate for me.🐺🐺🐺
enjoy. you deserve a break. if it goes well, I will say it was my idea for you…haha. joke.
No worries! After all, what could happen in America in a week?
We sailed on the Oosterdam to Western Caribbean in December. Wonderful ship. The performances and drinks in the BB King lounge were awesome.
Try to avoid the smelly and toxic fumes on the deck area rear of the smoke stacks. 🛳🏭 And hopefully any food infected with salmonella or Legionnaire’s disease.🥟🍤🍱 Otherwise enjoy! 🎤🎸🎉🎈
No cars parked on deck or ashore? Boats don’t count.
Disclaimer: this comment is completely negative and shouldn’t be made, but I couldn’t help myself. I just couldn’t. I don’t know why; it’s like a compulsion.
Disclaimer II: this comment is about your last post, the one about your travel shirts. I would’ve commented there, but the comments there are already closed.
Disclaimer III: I won’t be surprised if you delete this comment, edit it, or disemvowel it. In fact, I would nod approvingly if you did so.
Okay. So disclaimers aside. I hate your travel shirts. Oh my God, I hate your travel shirts. They are so tacky. What are you thinking? Are you getting these shirts on purpose? Dear Lord in Heaven, they are just terrible. I mean, it’s like you took a poll of the worst taste possible and then for some reason decided to buy in bulk.
Wow. I feel way better now that I let that out.
Sorry. I know my comment here is rude, unnecessary, and unhelpful. Please mallet it accordingly.
Also, have a great time on your cruise. Sounds like an amazing and fun time.
Something odd about those lifeboats.
And you left po’ po’ Smudge at home?! You fiend! How is he supposed to see the world if you keep leaving him behind?! =D