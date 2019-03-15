I’m still off on a cruise (which has been going swimmingly, thank you very much), but I would be remiss if I didn’t make you aware that Love, Death and Robots, David Fincher and Tim Miller’s brand-spanking-new animated series, is now up on Netflix for your streaming pleasure — and also, if you watch the segments “Three Robots,” “When the Yogurt Took Over,” and “Alternate Histories,” you may notice my name in the credits. Why? Because they’re based on short stories I’ve written, that’s why. I’m deeply pleased about this.
I’ll talk more about the segments and how I got involved with the series probably on Monday, when I’m back on land and caught up on everything, so for now let me just say I hope you enjoy Love, Death and Robots in a general sense and my segments in particular. Also, a reminder that the series as a whole is TV-MA (equivalent to a hard R for you film buffs), so you may want to wait until you are not at work to watch it (for my bits, “Yogurt” and “Robots” are PG-13ish, and “Alternate Histories” is a solid R). Hey! Animation for grown ups! Who knew it was a thing.
12 thoughts on “Love, Death and Robots Now Streaming on Netflix”
Also, as an FYI, I’m not hugely likely to be participating in the comment thread here for the next couple of days, other than moderating (as I am still on a cruise which barely has Internet). Hold all significant questions until I write up a follow-up, please.
Thanks for heads-up! Keep on cruising.
I’m going to have to assume that “swimmingly” was meant as a joke. Otherwise…that’s usually a bad sign on a cruise; just ask the Titanic passengers!
You know, there’s an argument to be made that if a trip by boat is going “swimmingly” that could be a very bad thing.
Dammit Phil, you had to be just that little bit quicker didn’t you?
Among your various shipboard activities I hope you found a way to enjoy Pi day yesterday. Was a little disappointed we didn’t see some documentation.
Don: GMTA for sure!
Just watched the first two episodes and I’m all in on the series. Three Robots is well done.
Are these the right short stories that go with the episodes?
https://whatever.scalzi.com/2010/10/02/when-the-yogurt-took-over-a-short-story/
Robots Vs. Fairies – Three Robots
https://subterraneanpress.com/magazine/winter_2007/fiction_missives_from_possible_futures_1_alternate_history_search_results_b (side note, link to this in the Scalzi Creative Sampler is broken)
Swim backward fast enough in the ship’s pool and you could be going nowhere!
But seriously, congratulations on your stories’ dramatization.
You mean for once you are somewhere with worse internet than home???
congrats again on your name getting out there….