Uncategorized

Just to Be Clear: The Entire Site is Not Passworded

John Scalzi9 Comments

It was just the previous post. I put up some pictures that were meant to be seen only by a particular group of friends, and gave them a password to see them, that’s all. Also, the pictures were nothing salacious, just pictures. In any event you can access the rest of the site just fine. I note this due to some concerned emails and tweets.

9 thoughts on “Just to Be Clear: The Entire Site is Not Passworded

  1. And here I was thinking you were starting some puzzle quest.
    Nope a lot more mundane, you were just using part of the server you pay for to show your friends the pictures you took of them on their secret quest. ;)

  2. So this is not an ARG, and I will get in trouble for trying to bypass the password protection. Good to know.

  7. So relieved! Per Stantonio12’s comment, I’m glad to know it’s not that I’m just not smart enough to figure out John Scalzi’s sly and snarky mind game…

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.