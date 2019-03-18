Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 3/18/19

John Scalzi8 Comments

I was on the high seas for a week and while I was away the books and ARCs piled up — here’s about half of what came in since I was away. Anything here you’d like to take on a long cruise with you? Tell us all in the comments!

8 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 3/18/19

  1. I’m currently reading Today I Am Carey and am thoroughly enjoying it. Highly recommended (at least the first half of the book).

  2. Stewart O’Nan thank your cover designer, cause I saw the dog and looked up your book. :D

  4. Death & Honey looks great, three novellas in 3 series I already like (Iron Druid, The Shadow, Miriam Black)

  7. The Municipalists, definitely. I am in the middle of Seth Dickinson’s The Monster Baru Cormorant (which has some significant things to say about predatory capitalism) and I love China Mieville’s Bas-Lag novels, where the city is a character as much as is the book’s protagonist, so this seems like something I will really like.

