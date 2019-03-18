I was on the high seas for a week and while I was away the books and ARCs piled up — here’s about half of what came in since I was away. Anything here you’d like to take on a long cruise with you? Tell us all in the comments!
I was on the high seas for a week and while I was away the books and ARCs piled up — here’s about half of what came in since I was away. Anything here you’d like to take on a long cruise with you? Tell us all in the comments!
8 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 3/18/19”
I’m currently reading Today I Am Carey and am thoroughly enjoying it. Highly recommended (at least the first half of the book).
Stewart O’Nan thank your cover designer, cause I saw the dog and looked up your book. :D
Sadly, the Tim Powers is too short for a long cruise.
Death & Honey looks great, three novellas in 3 series I already like (Iron Druid, The Shadow, Miriam Black)
Woohoo, new Doctorow! And I still have a fond place in my heart for both Poul Anderson and Gordon R. Dickson.
Hey, Hillary Rettig! Are you the Hillary Rettig who wrote the story “Through Alien Eyes” published in Asimovs…well, a few years ago?
The Municipalists, definitely. I am in the middle of Seth Dickinson’s The Monster Baru Cormorant (which has some significant things to say about predatory capitalism) and I love China Mieville’s Bas-Lag novels, where the city is a character as much as is the book’s protagonist, so this seems like something I will really like.
I will certainly read the new Doctorow sometime in the next few weeks