Uncategorized I’m Posting Very Late, So Please Enjoy This Obscure 80s Tune March 21, 2019 John ScalziLeave a comment “Belly of the Whale” by Burning Sensations. It’s very 80s video. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)