Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 3/22/19, With Extra Added Cat

John Scalzi17 Comments

Spice just hopped up while I was taking pictures of the stack and I figured, hey, books and cats, two things Whatever readers love a whole lot, why not get a picture of both? And here we are.

Do you see a title (or two, or more) in the stack that intrigues you? Let us know what it is in the comments.

I’m out for the weekend, so see you all on Monday!

17 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 3/22/19, With Extra Added Cat

  3. Ooh – ARC of Linda Nagata’s next book. Her near-future military stuff recently has been great, but I’m very very happy to see her get back to the Nanotech Succession setting.

  4. Well, I won’t have it to read this weekend but I just went to my library Web site and put a hold on “The Grand Dark”.

  5. I’d like to try and read a cat, but I fear the plot will be too confusing…that, and claws.

  6. “Monkey! What’s the big idea showing *my books to other primates on the interwubz?! I didn’t authorize this!”

  7. Sarah Beth Durst’s The Deepest Blue! And that looks like a very nice Subterranean Press edition of China Mieville’s The Scar. Their editions are a delight to own and read.

    Very nice cat, too. I hope when Naomi Kritzer’s Catfishing on Catnet novel comes out, a cat picture will accompany it here.

  9. Love that plywood and 2”x4” table. I have one just like it but my wife makes me leave it in the garage so I use it as a workbench instead of a place to play Jenga with enormous stacks of books.

  13. Very pretty kitty. Lotsa books
    The library burned down up here so it might be awhile til
    I can check anything out.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.