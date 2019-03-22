Spice just hopped up while I was taking pictures of the stack and I figured, hey, books and cats, two things Whatever readers love a whole lot, why not get a picture of both? And here we are.
Do you see a title (or two, or more) in the stack that intrigues you? Let us know what it is in the comments.
I’m out for the weekend, so see you all on Monday!
17 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 3/22/19, With Extra Added Cat”
The Grand Dark by Richard Kadrey!
“Books and cats?” #IHaveToLiveWithThisBrain
Ooh – ARC of Linda Nagata’s next book. Her near-future military stuff recently has been great, but I’m very very happy to see her get back to the Nanotech Succession setting.
Well, I won’t have it to read this weekend but I just went to my library Web site and put a hold on “The Grand Dark”.
I’d like to try and read a cat, but I fear the plot will be too confusing…that, and claws.
“Monkey! What’s the big idea showing *my books to other primates on the interwubz?! I didn’t authorize this!”
Sarah Beth Durst’s The Deepest Blue! And that looks like a very nice Subterranean Press edition of China Mieville’s The Scar. Their editions are a delight to own and read.
Very nice cat, too. I hope when Naomi Kritzer’s Catfishing on Catnet novel comes out, a cat picture will accompany it here.
Attack of the 50 Foot Spice!
Love that plywood and 2”x4” table. I have one just like it but my wife makes me leave it in the garage so I use it as a workbench instead of a place to play Jenga with enormous stacks of books.
I just want to pet the kitty…
The Scar. Worlds so strange, yet so familiar.
Spice looks all grown up now. I love his white bib and spats.
Very pretty kitty. Lotsa books
The library burned down up here so it might be awhile til
I can check anything out.
Are those future or past stacks of books behind Spice?
I’ll take the one on the left, please.
Extra cat goes well with anything!
Edges by Linda Nagata.