John Scalzi

Spice has appointed herself my front-line editor today. She thinks my dialogue is fine but that my imagery needs work. She’s fussy that way.

19 thoughts on “Type Type Type

  2. If she thinks that the dialog is fine, but the imagery needs work, does that mean that she is suggesting that you convert this into a screenplay?

  3. Awww, you photoshopped the text so we can’t see what you’re writing! To quote the great raccoon – “You just wanna suck the joy out of everything.”

  8. Spice is here to remind you that Smudge is not the only Scalzi cat deserving of the Whatever cat photo limelight.

  10. I think she’s more focused on your handwriting than you’re prose. Seriously! Look at that awful penmanship. It’s all blocky!

    Or she’s pissed that she hasn’t been getting as much airtime as Smudge has been getting.

  13. I am amused that there is a space in the bottom left quadrant of the screen for her to sit in.

    Sort of a… dramatic paws?

  14. I am not sure I could put coherent thoughts together in writing if Spice was looking at me with that expression on her face. Even if she did like my dialog. Kudos to you for persevering despite that basilisk stare.

  16. SHE IS SO CUTE!

    Also, I’m with the readers who are impressed you’re persevering in the face of that, erm, intense stare. Wow.

    Pretty cat, though.

  19. I am just able to make out the text:

    Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.

