Spice has appointed herself my front-line editor today. She thinks my dialogue is fine but that my imagery needs work. She’s fussy that way.
19 thoughts on “Type Type Type”
That’s quite the look she’s giving you there… :-)
If she thinks that the dialog is fine, but the imagery needs work, does that mean that she is suggesting that you convert this into a screenplay?
Awww, you photoshopped the text so we can’t see what you’re writing! To quote the great raccoon – “You just wanna suck the joy out of everything.”
So last week she was Advance Reading Cat, and this week Extra Advance Reading Cat?
Clearly you don’t have enough things staring at you.
Award winner for best edicat!
Everyone’s a critic.
Spice is here to remind you that Smudge is not the only Scalzi cat deserving of the Whatever cat photo limelight.
What software do you use?
I think she’s more focused on your handwriting than you’re prose. Seriously! Look at that awful penmanship. It’s all blocky!
Or she’s pissed that she hasn’t been getting as much airtime as Smudge has been getting.
I guess that might be better than your imagery being okay but your dialogue needing work.
I think you’re OK unless you start finding your notes in the litter box.
I am amused that there is a space in the bottom left quadrant of the screen for her to sit in.
Sort of a… dramatic paws?
I am not sure I could put coherent thoughts together in writing if Spice was looking at me with that expression on her face. Even if she did like my dialog. Kudos to you for persevering despite that basilisk stare.
I think our host is just taking dictation.
Meow!
SHE IS SO CUTE!
Also, I’m with the readers who are impressed you’re persevering in the face of that, erm, intense stare. Wow.
Pretty cat, though.
“Needs more cats.”
That’s a gorgeous shot.
I am just able to make out the text: