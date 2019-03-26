Uncategorized

Zeus Wants You to Know That “Head On” is Now Available in Paperback in North America Today

John Scalzi12 Comments

It is very important to him that you are made aware of this critical information. Look at his face. It is very serious indeed.

12 thoughts on "Zeus Wants You to Know That "Head On" is Now Available in Paperback in North America Today

  2. “Monkeys of the Interwubz! Go out and buy this book, *nao!!! The more books you buy, the fancier the cat food John!monkey can buy for us!! You wouldn’t want us to suffer, would you?”

  5. Thanks, Zeus. Now I owe the peeps at Barnes & Noble a visit and an apology since I had them scouring the stockroom looking for Head On in paperback a month ago before we realized it was MARCH 26th and not FEBRUARY 26th that it came out.

  9. Hmm, I’m not feeling that. The vibe I’m getting is more like, “WTF, get that shit off me, I’m taking a nap!” (And congrats; hope you sell lots of copies!)

  11. Off to Barnes and Noble again.
    Head On is right on I’ve recommended it to all in beautiful down town Stirling City. Since the fire it’s 50 to the nearest book store.

