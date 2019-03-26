It is very important to him that you are made aware of this critical information. Look at his face. It is very serious indeed.
12 thoughts on “Zeus Wants You to Know That “Head On” is Now Available in Paperback in North America Today”
Wow serious cat is really serious. Clearly it is past time for me to order that book.
“Monkeys of the Interwubz! Go out and buy this book, *nao!!! The more books you buy, the fancier the cat food John!monkey can buy for us!! You wouldn’t want us to suffer, would you?”
“Get this f***ing off me before I claw your eyes out, human. I’m not asking again.”
My cat Pinky says “Zeus! My man! Lighten up a bit – more books means more kibble!”
Thanks, Zeus. Now I owe the peeps at Barnes & Noble a visit and an apology since I had them scouring the stockroom looking for Head On in paperback a month ago before we realized it was MARCH 26th and not FEBRUARY 26th that it came out.
I will testify, Zeus, that “Head On” is a seriously good read.
I think he is just hiding from Smudge.
I *think* it’s more
“I’m not a book stand! I’ve told you before!”
Hmm, I’m not feeling that. The vibe I’m getting is more like, “WTF, get that shit off me, I’m taking a nap!” (And congrats; hope you sell lots of copies!)
Apply directly to the head!
I’ll just leave this here:
Off to Barnes and Noble again.
Head On is right on I’ve recommended it to all in beautiful down town Stirling City. Since the fire it’s 50 to the nearest book store.
No doubt Zeus is auditioning for the role of Donut, the Witness Protection Cat in ‘HEAD ON’.