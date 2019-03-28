Surely a harbinger of spring!
Also, roughly 30 seconds later, Smudge tried to eat it. He was not successful and it flew away. Good for you, harbinger moth!
Here’s hoping that spring actually takes. I’m very ready for it.
4 thoughts on “Look, It’s the First Moth of the Season”
Now I have a particular Jethro Tull song about moths playing in my head. “…And the first moths of summer, suicidal came…”
“Previously on Smudgie the Moth Slayer…” =D
Sadly, there will still be cold snaps – haven’t had blackberry winter yet. Wait, do you get blackberry winter in Ohio?
We are more than ready for spring as well. We’ve opened a couple of windows for an hour or two on several days this week; it’s still not really warm enough for open windows, but the house smells so much better for getting rid of the stale air of winter. All three of the cats have been vying for the windowsills of the open windows, because of course those are the best locations for bird-watching. No moths here yet, but the cardinals and chickadees have been chattering up a storm in the trees just outside the windows, so the cats have plenty to keep them interested.