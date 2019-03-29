Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs 3/29/19

John Scalzi14 Comments

Well, would you look at that, it’s another week, month and quarter of a year just about wrapped up. Hope it’s been a good one for you. Here’s this week’s collection of very fine new books and ARCs that have some to the Scalzi Compound. If you see something you like here, shout it out in the comments.

14 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs 3/29/19

  2. The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t with Her Mind looks like fun. :) I’ve been meaning to read The Handmaid’s Tale at some point too.

  7. In order of priority:
    Big Book of Classic Fantasy
    Girl Who Could Move Sh*t With Her Mind
    Fall

    maybe Velocity Weapon…

    Matthew Gray Gubler writes kids books? Cool…

  8. I like the title of The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t With Her Mind. I’ll have to look into that one.
    Definitely the Welcome to Night Vale books.
    Also The Big Book of Classic Fantasy sounds promising.

  9. The Sword of Truth! I love Sherwood Smith, and I can’t wait for her new book to finally come out.

  11. Every time I look at a new Neal Stephenson book, I have a sudden pang of nostalgia for the Readers Digest Condensed Book Club.

    (I’ll be 70 in a few years! Every Big Fat Doorstop of a book raises the question of whether I’ll be around long enough to finish it.)

    (Shorter version: God bless tor.com’s novellas.)

  12. Always great to see a new Neal Stephenson! Hmmm, otherwise… I make an effort to check out authors I haven’t seen before who are female… so Velocity Weapon looks like the choice.

  14. “Dodge” is the character from REAMDE, according to the summary I found. He dies and is stored in a digital afterlife.

