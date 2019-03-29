Well, would you look at that, it’s another week, month and quarter of a year just about wrapped up. Hope it’s been a good one for you. Here’s this week’s collection of very fine new books and ARCs that have some to the Scalzi Compound. If you see something you like here, shout it out in the comments.
14 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs 3/29/19”
The Big Book of Classic Fantasy!
The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t with Her Mind looks like fun. :) I’ve been meaning to read The Handmaid’s Tale at some point too.
Ohh, new Neal Stephenson! Preordered immediately. Velocity Weapon looks interesting as well.
I’d love both the Fink and Cranor books – if I have to choose one, it’d be Who’s a Good Boy?
Neal Stephenson: YES!
The big book of fantasy!
In order of priority:
Big Book of Classic Fantasy
Girl Who Could Move Sh*t With Her Mind
Fall
maybe Velocity Weapon…
Matthew Gray Gubler writes kids books? Cool…
I like the title of The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t With Her Mind. I’ll have to look into that one.
Definitely the Welcome to Night Vale books.
Also The Big Book of Classic Fantasy sounds promising.
The Sword of Truth! I love Sherwood Smith, and I can’t wait for her new book to finally come out.
Did you notice the subtitle on the Neal Stephenson book? “Fall or Dodge in Hell”.
Every time I look at a new Neal Stephenson book, I have a sudden pang of nostalgia for the Readers Digest Condensed Book Club.
(I’ll be 70 in a few years! Every Big Fat Doorstop of a book raises the question of whether I’ll be around long enough to finish it.)
(Shorter version: God bless tor.com’s novellas.)
Always great to see a new Neal Stephenson! Hmmm, otherwise… I make an effort to check out authors I haven’t seen before who are female… so Velocity Weapon looks like the choice.
Oooh, new Neal Stephenson. Didn’t know this one was coming.
“Dodge” is the character from REAMDE, according to the summary I found. He dies and is stored in a digital afterlife.