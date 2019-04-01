Sure looks like I’m screaming the ever-living hell out of my lungs whilst doing my best Rob Halford imitation, does it not? In fact I’m singing a Disney tune. This one (and this variation of it):
Which is slightly more in my range than most Judas Priest songs, I have to admit. Also it was a lot of fun. Also I am a huge, huge ham.
This is from the JoCo Cruise, incidentally, which is already taking reservations for next year’s sailing (and which is already 90% booked, so, uh, hurry if you’re interested).
5 thoughts on “ON STAGE AND FULL OF RAGE or at Least Doing a Reasonable Facsimile Thereof”
You need way more leather to do[1] Rob Halford…
[1] for pretty much any meaning of “do”…
Someone photoshops that microphone, countdown in three, two, one…
We need electrolytes stat, this man has a charlie horse! ;-)
Only Verandah suite rooms left. Hm.
Hard to imagine you screaming the ever-living out of anything except maybe a punch line.