ON STAGE AND FULL OF RAGE or at Least Doing a Reasonable Facsimile Thereof

John Scalzi5 Comments
Photo by Steve Petrucelli. All rights reserved to him.

Sure looks like I’m screaming the ever-living hell out of my lungs whilst doing my best Rob Halford imitation, does it not? In fact I’m singing a Disney tune. This one (and this variation of it):

Which is slightly more in my range than most Judas Priest songs, I have to admit. Also it was a lot of fun. Also I am a huge, huge ham.

This is from the JoCo Cruise, incidentally, which is already taking reservations for next year’s sailing (and which is already 90% booked, so, uh, hurry if you’re interested).

5 thoughts on “ON STAGE AND FULL OF RAGE or at Least Doing a Reasonable Facsimile Thereof

  1. You need way more leather to do[1] Rob Halford…

    [1] for pretty much any meaning of “do”…

