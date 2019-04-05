Uncategorized

Smudge Welcomes You to the Weekend

John Scalzi7 Comments

“You enjoy the nice weather, okay?”

Hope your weekend is a good one, folks.

7 thoughts on “Smudge Welcomes You to the Weekend

  3. Good For Smudge!

    We had that ever popular Swiss Colony Weather today – “Winter Mix”. It had gotten into the upper Forties the last couple days and I dared hope Spring was finally here – but NOOOO! It rained, it snowed, it may have even sleeted a bit….

  4. I am mildly, but pleasantly, surprised you haven’t commented on politics for some time. I’m curious, why have avoided politics lately?

    Smudge is a handsome cat.

  5. I’m still in in-hospital as I’ve been since the 12th of last month recovering from surgery and the staphylococcus bone infection that required that emergency surgery so I’ve not seen any weather. I miss my two cats which are being looked after by a friend who says they take turns staring at him as if to say that ‘ You’re not Cat!’

  6. Did you interrupt his bird watching or is he asking you why you haven’t gotten him birds to look at and hunt?

