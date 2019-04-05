Uncategorized Smudge Welcomes You to the Weekend April 5, 2019 John Scalzi7 Comments “You enjoy the nice weather, okay?” Hope your weekend is a good one, folks. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
7 thoughts on “Smudge Welcomes You to the Weekend”
Oh time, time, time… is what turns kittens into cats.
I’d enjoy the weather but right now it’s snowing so…
Good For Smudge!
We had that ever popular Swiss Colony Weather today – “Winter Mix”. It had gotten into the upper Forties the last couple days and I dared hope Spring was finally here – but NOOOO! It rained, it snowed, it may have even sleeted a bit….
I am mildly, but pleasantly, surprised you haven’t commented on politics for some time. I’m curious, why have avoided politics lately?
Smudge is a handsome cat.
I’m still in in-hospital as I’ve been since the 12th of last month recovering from surgery and the staphylococcus bone infection that required that emergency surgery so I’ve not seen any weather. I miss my two cats which are being looked after by a friend who says they take turns staring at him as if to say that ‘ You’re not Cat!’
Did you interrupt his bird watching or is he asking you why you haven’t gotten him birds to look at and hunt?
Have a good weekend, Smudge!