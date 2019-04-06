Uncategorized Sunset, 4/6/19 April 6, 2019 John Scalzi3 Comments There it goes, behind the neighbor’s barn. So long, sun! See you again in about ten hours, more or less. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
3 thoughts on “Sunset, 4/6/19”
It lingers in the AZ desert. We were supposed to hit 80 today but only made it to 78 in our area. Still, it was a good day for a bicycle race and arts fair. Thanks Mr. Smudge!
Great! Now the flat earthers know where we’ve been putting the sun each evening!
Wow! We only get red skies like that when there is a wildfire or a volcano.