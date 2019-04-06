Uncategorized

Sunset, 4/6/19

John Scalzi3 Comments

There it goes, behind the neighbor’s barn. So long, sun! See you again in about ten hours, more or less.

3 thoughts on “Sunset, 4/6/19

  1. It lingers in the AZ desert. We were supposed to hit 80 today but only made it to 78 in our area. Still, it was a good day for a bicycle race and arts fair. Thanks Mr. Smudge!

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

