My friend Olivia came to visit Ohio for a few days, and so I showed her the sights of the area, including this particular traffic sign, meant to alert automobile travelers that this particular road is frequented by Amish buggies, so they should be aware of them. To Olivia’s disappointment we did not see any buggies this particular trip, and I was taking her to the airport to return home. But then I saw three buggies on the way home. The Amish, they hide, apparently.
I took this picture because I think there’s something resonant about someone taking a picture of a traffic sign about very old technology, and taking that picture using very modern technology. And of course I used my own cell phone to take this photo, so here we are. Techception.
5 thoughts on “Sign of the Times”
So I can view, on my phone, a photo taken by your phone of your friend using her phone to photograph a traffic sign about horse-drawn buggies, and cars headed towards the vanishing point, under an ominous sky. BTW, the buggies are probably all parked behind the house on the right, waiting for your friend to go.
It’s Sunday, they were at church at someone’s house. You caught them all on the way home.
My favorite Amish buggy story is the time we were up in Shipshewana in northern Indiana and stopped at a convenience story where some folks in a buggy had stopped as well. Gorgeous horse, too.
My “taking a picture of a sign” story is when I took a picture of the “Tsunami Route” sign in San Diego. I didn’t want to live somewhere that needed a Tsunami Route.
Is that already a sign of the Singularity?
Actually, their fellowship meetings are usually on Saturday, and yup, that’s exactly what happened.
I know, it’s like something straight out of “Firefly.” Gorram buggies.