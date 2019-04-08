For a bit of time Sunday night and Monday morning, I was Amazon’s #1 author — not just for science fiction, or for science fiction and fantasy, but for all books. JK Rowling was number two, James Patterson was number six, and Stephen King was number ten.
So, that’s nice for me. I’ve been in the top five of the Amazon Author rankings before, but this is my first time at the actual top of the heap, and while I am as always reminding people that Amazon’s rankings are opaque and fiddly and not necessarily indicative of much other than Amazon’s opaque and fiddly rankings, still, it’s nice to be even temporarily on top of a list that includes Rowling and Patterson and King, and — well, every single other author who sells their work on Amazon, I suppose.
So, I’ll enjoy the moment, thanks. Mind you, it won’t last. But that’s all the more reason to enjoy it.
5 thoughts on “Top of the Heap, For a Bit”
I’ve always considered myself to be one of those people who champions the underdog. I’m not sure how to reconcile this. Nonetheless, I’m very happy for you and I’m not going to stop buying your work. Congratulations!
So this means you’re selling more than Patterson now, right? ;)
Patterson’s dominance astounds me. I’m not saying he’s a bad writer, I’ve read some of his stuff. They’re solid thrillers. But that genre is so crowded with good writers that it’s just amazing that one guy can be so far ahead of everyone else in sales.
I was at my local B & N and checked out his section. 7.5 shelves of paperback books!
Congratulations!
Nice!
Even more impressive as you’re not (yet) backed up by a massive film or television franchise.