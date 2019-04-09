Uncategorized The Springing of Spring, 2019 April 9, 2019 John Scalzi9 Comments It’s a nice spring day here at the Scalzi Compound. I even went for a walk. How is it where you are? Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
9 thoughts on “The Springing of Spring, 2019”
Looks like rain. Luckily, I have a copy of Collapsing Empire on hand, which I somehow neglected to read when it first came out.
Raining and flooding.
Not so much here in Portland (OR), but the areas south of here have been hit bad.
There were peacocks on the hedge this morning. Harbinger of More Peacocks, I guess. It was warm, sunny, and breezy here in the south of California today. Love it here.
Beautiful to cooling today, Irish cold and rainy on Wednesday, A Dakota slap of blizzarding snow and wind on Thursday, and by Sunday back to beautiful. Winter Storm Wesley approaching South Eastern South Dakota.
Sunny and rainy, but I haven’t caught any rainbows yet. I think the big spring storm that’s supposed to hit most of the country has skirted around us.
In Ohio, its beautiful, sunny, and cold, (but then I’m an old lady, and we don’t start feeling the warmth until it hits about 80 degrees,)
Seen that viral video of pollen in Durham? Yeah, we’re less than an hour west of there. Fun times.
Blue sky and gusty winds here. All the trees turned green, like, last week. All at once: Blam!