The Springing of Spring, 2019

John Scalzi9 Comments

It’s a nice spring day here at the Scalzi Compound. I even went for a walk.

How is it where you are?

  2. Raining and flooding.

    Not so much here in Portland (OR), but the areas south of here have been hit bad.

  3. There were peacocks on the hedge this morning. Harbinger of More Peacocks, I guess. It was warm, sunny, and breezy here in the south of California today. Love it here.

  4. Beautiful to cooling today, Irish cold and rainy on Wednesday, A Dakota slap of blizzarding snow and wind on Thursday, and by Sunday back to beautiful. Winter Storm Wesley approaching South Eastern South Dakota.

  5. Sunny and rainy, but I haven’t caught any rainbows yet. I think the big spring storm that’s supposed to hit most of the country has skirted around us.

  6. In Ohio, its beautiful, sunny, and cold, (but then I’m an old lady, and we don’t start feeling the warmth until it hits about 80 degrees,)

  7. Seen that viral video of pollen in Durham? Yeah, we’re less than an hour west of there. Fun times.

  9. Blue sky and gusty winds here. All the trees turned green, like, last week. All at once: Blam!

