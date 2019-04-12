View From a Hotel Window, 4/12/19: Los Angeles

Los Angeles is looking a little noir today.

And I had an adventure getting here; my connecting flight from Chicago was diverted to Denver when it was discovered that the toilets on the plane wouldn’t flush. I mean, fair call, and probably the right decision, but I had a meeting this afternoon I needed to be at. Fortunately it was rescheduled and I arrived for it literally to the second for when it was supposed to begin. Timing is everything.

Now I’m in my hotel room and on one hand there are friends to see, but on the other, room service and sleep. It’s going to be a tough call.

Reminder: I and Cory Doctorow are in conversation on Sunday afternoon at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. If you’re in LA, come down and see us.