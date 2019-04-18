Uncategorized

Happy Birthday, Kristine

John Scalzi21 Comments

This fabulous person who also happens to be my wife is celebrating a birthday today, and in the UK, no less. If you wished to convey your birthday felicitations to her, I would not look askance upon it. She’s the best person I know.

21 thoughts on “Happy Birthday, Kristine

  6. Happy Birthday. I can’t think of a better present than to have a partner who so openly expresses his appreciation of you. Except maybe a daughter who seems just as happy to have you as a mother. Hope you have many more great days.

  8. Happy birthday, Kristine!! I hope you’re having a fabulous time in the UK!

  9. Enjoy your time across the big pond, and here’s hoping you have the most wonderful birthday, Kristine!

  12. You are (must be) a woman of infinite patience. My very best birthday wishes to you – I’m sure your husband will make it a special celebration. Enjoy as much of a London & England as you can and promise yourselves that you will visit Scotland soon

  21. Kristine– I want to thank you so much for everything you do for us! You share a great deal of your husband and daughter with us, and we readers appreciate that. More, the happiness you all engender in each other shines through everything John writes here, and makes our reading experience the more enjoyable. We really appreciate it, and wish you all happiness!

