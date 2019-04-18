This fabulous person who also happens to be my wife is celebrating a birthday today, and in the UK, no less. If you wished to convey your birthday felicitations to her, I would not look askance upon it. She’s the best person I know.
21 thoughts on “Happy Birthday, Kristine”
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday and may you have many more!
A most happy birthday to Kristine.
A birthday toast to Kristine: May she enjoy many, many more.
Happiest of birthdays Kristine! And great place to celebrate it!
Happy Birthday. I can’t think of a better present than to have a partner who so openly expresses his appreciation of you. Except maybe a daughter who seems just as happy to have you as a mother. Hope you have many more great days.
happiest of birthdays, and since you’re in England, pip pip and all that
Happy birthday, Kristine!! I hope you’re having a fabulous time in the UK!
Enjoy your time across the big pond, and here’s hoping you have the most wonderful birthday, Kristine!
Happy Happy Birthday!
Joining the happy birthday chorus. May your stresses be few, and your joys many.
You are (must be) a woman of infinite patience. My very best birthday wishes to you – I’m sure your husband will make it a special celebration. Enjoy as much of a London & England as you can and promise yourselves that you will visit Scotland soon
Happy Birthday, Kristine! Have a wonderful time overseas and a safe trip back.
Happy Birthday, Kristine! Celebrate yourself on your special day!
Happy Birthday Kristine, enjoy our spring blossom!
Happy birthday to your wife! Enjoy the travels and celebrate in style!
Happy birthday to your lovely wifey!
Happy Birthday! May you have a lovely celebration, and a lovely visit to England!
Happy Birthday to the love of your life, may she have a wonderful day.
Many happy returns – enjoy your time here.
We’re (mostly) harmless – (mostly).
Kristine– I want to thank you so much for everything you do for us! You share a great deal of your husband and daughter with us, and we readers appreciate that. More, the happiness you all engender in each other shines through everything John writes here, and makes our reading experience the more enjoyable. We really appreciate it, and wish you all happiness!