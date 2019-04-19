I may be in London right now but that doesn’t mean I can’t still show off the new books and ARCs that came to the Scalzi Compound this week! Here they are. What here intrigues you? Tell us all in the comments.
7 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 4/19/19”
Fleet Insurgent.
I love that you do this because it helps me find new books and authors and enables me to pre order those that have not been released.
The Dragon Republic!
The Poppy War was in the Must-Preorder-Sequel-Immediately-Why_Isn’t-It-Out-Already category.
I’m impressed that you can stack books and take photos at the Scalzi compound while on a different continent. I suspect a conspiracy (or at least collusion).
How is The Three Body Problem a new book or ARC? It’s been out for quite a while. New printing? Now I’m intrigued.
I really liked The Poppy War, so The Dragon Republic is already on my tbr list. (My tbr is mostly stuff I already own.)
Dragon Republic. Poppy war was excellent.
Having seen “The Wandering Earth,” I’d want to check out “The Three Body Problem.”
Luckily nothing which caught my eye, I’m already falling behind!
Isn’t The Three Body Problem a few years old? Could be a new edition though