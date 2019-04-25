There are massive skeletons floating over crowds of humans while Charles Darwin looks on approvingly. As he would.
Also, I have an event tonight at Forbidden Planet here in London at 6pm which you should come to if you happen to be in the area.
That is all. Tomorrow in Budapest!
6 thoughts on “Meanwhile in London”
I see that you are in the Natural History Museum. Great place indeed.
About 10 years ago, a group of Tibetan monks visited Yale’s Peabody Museum in New Haven for a Sand Mandala ceremony, which my wife and I attended. One very cute detail: the table on which they made and then ceremonially destroyed the mandala was in a room surrounded by dinosaurs, so at the corners of the table the monks added little dinosaurs.
I can only hope that you are traveling to Budapest via massive floating skeleton.
Sure, the onboard service is crap and there’s no wifi, but I’m told they wave all luggage fees and there’s twice the legroom of most commercial flights.
A great shot of a great place! Steampunk made real.
I have to chuckle at the British not being politically correct towards American fundamentalist tourists. Not only is there an exhibit for Darwin, but he was on their money for a while too. And his ship, the Beagle, was on the five pound note.
When I innocently said, “praise the Lord,” the way I would back home, a lady at the British museum laughed in surprise, saying, “Ya, praise the Lord” and then I realized she never heard anyone saying that.
Budapest is a fabulous city! Hope you have some extra time to see a few things! (Used to live there, traveled back many times, family in the area, etc.)
That museum just keeps going and going. It’s so fun to get lost in there.