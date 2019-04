View From a Hotel Window, 4/26/19: Budapest!

Today’s picture taken at a later hour than usual because we got in late and went to dinner with my Hungarian publishers and translators straight from the airport. It was a fabulous dinner. I ate quite a lot. It seemsĀ unlikely I will remain awake much longer than it takes to write this post. Good night, all. PS: I know it’s still day where most of you are, because of that whole “curvature of the Earth” thing. Even so.