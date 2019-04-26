Uncategorized

View From a Hotel Window, 4/26/19: Budapest!

John Scalzi11 Comments

Today’s picture taken at a later hour than usual because we got in late and went to dinner with my Hungarian publishers and translators straight from the airport. It was a fabulous dinner. I ate quite a lot. It seems  unlikely I will remain awake much longer than it takes to write this post. Good night, all. PS: I know it’s still day where most of you are, because of that whole “curvature of the Earth” thing. Even so.

11 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 4/26/19: Budapest!

  4. Hm, well me here is reading it one timezone away, after a family reunion dinner before (Orthodox) Easter at what is midnight in Budapest.

  7. We’ve been to Romania and Budapest. The central district with all the Second Empire architecture was unexpected and awesome. I got to go to the Carpathian Mountains in Transylvania to see European brown bears (what we call grizzlys) and got an eyeful. We had a great time and would love to visit the country again. Romania really deserves to be better known as a tourist destination.

  9. @foxstudio, that’s a different country, and Bucharest… it’s Hungary and you know Budapest :)

