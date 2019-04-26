Today’s picture taken at a later hour than usual because we got in late and went to dinner with my Hungarian publishers and translators straight from the airport. It was a fabulous dinner. I ate quite a lot. It seems unlikely I will remain awake much longer than it takes to write this post. Good night, all. PS: I know it’s still day where most of you are, because of that whole “curvature of the Earth” thing. Even so.
11 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 4/26/19: Budapest!”
What is this ‘curvature of the Earth’ you speak of? You mean it isn’t flat?
its a lovely picture.
Sent from my iPhone
>
Welcome <3 I hope we will have a chance to meet on the weekend.
Hm, well me here is reading it one timezone away, after a family reunion dinner before (Orthodox) Easter at what is midnight in Budapest.
Does it come with Keanununu saying “Buddha-Pehst”?”
These bastards in Gresham Palace gave you a backyard room? :)
We’ve been to Romania and Budapest. The central district with all the Second Empire architecture was unexpected and awesome. I got to go to the Carpathian Mountains in Transylvania to see European brown bears (what we call grizzlys) and got an eyeful. We had a great time and would love to visit the country again. Romania really deserves to be better known as a tourist destination.
I’m so jealous!
@foxstudio, that’s a different country, and Bucharest… it’s Hungary and you know Budapest :)
Hungary is a poor country, with few parking lots.
I hope you have a great time; we were in Budapest last fall and loved it.