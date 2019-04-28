Having a great time, wish you were here (this particular here is the Parliament of Hungary, which is very ornate).
Tonight is for packing and tomorrow is for traveling, and I’ll have a fuller update of my adventures once I’m home. The short version is that our trip to London and Budapest was everything we wanted it to be, and really could not have gone better.
That’s it, see you again once we’re back to Ohio.
2 thoughts on “Hello From Budapest”
Yes, a very lovely place to visit – but their coffee is HORRID!
If that’s the view from your hotel window, I’ll be very impressed.