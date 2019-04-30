The Last of the April Blossoms

One small regret I had of spending half of April away from the house is that the crabapple tree in the front yard had not yet blossoms, and I thought it was likely that I would miss them this year. Fortunately, the tree was still blossoming when I came back yesterday. They’re past their peak — the flowers have already been visited by the bees and the petals are beginning to fall — but they’re still pretty, and I’m glad not to have missed them.

Today is going to be a busy day for me, in terms of catching up with things and doing some housekeeping, literal and figurative, before April ends. But it’s nice to be home, and to see my cats, and to have nowhere to go for at least a couple of weeks. It’s the beauty of domesticity.