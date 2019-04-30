Uncategorized

The Last of the April Blossoms

John Scalzi3 Comments

One small regret I had of spending half of April away from the house is that the crabapple tree in the front yard had not yet blossoms, and I thought it was likely that I would miss them this year. Fortunately, the tree was still blossoming when I came back yesterday. They’re past their peak — the flowers have already been visited by the bees and the petals are beginning to fall — but they’re still pretty, and I’m glad not to have missed them.

Today is going to be a busy day for me, in terms of catching up with things and doing some housekeeping, literal and figurative, before April ends. But it’s nice to be home, and to see my cats, and to have nowhere to go for at least a couple of weeks. It’s the beauty of domesticity.

3 thoughts on “The Last of the April Blossoms

  1. As someone who travels more than most, do you have any secrets? Things you always bring, routines you try to keep?

  2. I love this time of year when everything is starting to bloom after bare trees all winter. Spring and Fall are my favorite seasons here in New England

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.