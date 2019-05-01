Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 5/1/19

John Scalzi7 Comments

First of May, First of May, outdoor reading starts today! Anything in this stack you would take with you for a little outside book enjoyment? Share in the comments, please!

7 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 5/1/19

  7. Sad that _You Must Not Miss The Things She’s Seen_ is two separate books.

    Going for the Rucker, though.

