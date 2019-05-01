First of May, First of May, outdoor reading starts today! Anything in this stack you would take with you for a little outside book enjoyment? Share in the comments, please!
7 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 5/1/19”
McGuire definitely
Sigh. Everyone seems to be getting copies of Middlegame before me.
I read the new Mcguire and it is a gorgeous book. Worth checking out for sure.
So, everyone loves Seanan McGuire. Me too, btw, I’ll be checking that one out.
Yep. McGuire. Love to read anything she does!
Erm … I don’t think that’s quite the way JoCo sang it …
Sad that _You Must Not Miss The Things She’s Seen_ is two separate books.
Going for the Rucker, though.