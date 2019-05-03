I was traveling for two weeks, so it’s no surprise that we have a double load of new books and ARCs here at the Scalzi Compound this week. Which of these books is especially appealing to you today? Let me know in the comments!
7 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 5/3/19”
I’ve been looking forward to Bryan Camp’s Gather the Fortunes. Nice to see it holding up the rest of the pile.
Check out Bennett Coles’ new book. I predict you’ll enjoy it.
If you liked Lewis Shiner’s Glimpses, this looks to be in that vein. Much more epic, but in and around the music world. As blurbs by Ritchie Unterberger and Iain Matthews (of Fairport and Plainsong) point out, he writes as well about music as anyone.
I don’t know how long Knopf has been using the colophon that’s on the new Ted Chiang, but I’ve seen it a few times now and I kinda hate it.
Looking around on the ‘net, I see it was originally designed by Paul Rand, but used to have an oval around it, which helped make it clear it’s the Knopf borzoi, just highly abstracted. Without the oval, though…I dunno.
Yes, I’m one of those people who thinks about colophons.
I need to have colophons pointed out to me, but having attended to it—it is very ugly. Easy to assume they are being coy, which makes it even less attractive.
The Shiner and the Chiang ping my radar.
Winds of Marque by Bennett R. Coles is fun. That’s what it seems everyone else who’s read it is saying about it, and a brief mention in the acknowledgments hints that “fun” was Bennett R. Coles’s chief goal.