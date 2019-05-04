We’re pretty sure that when Smudge scampered his way into the Scalzi household last year, he was around eight weeks old. Which means that he was very likely born today a year ago, give or take a few days on other side. That’s close enough when it comes to cats, so I’m just going to go ahead and say May 4th is officially Smudge’s birthday, that he is now a whole year old, and thus has graduated from being a kitten into being a cat.
Therefore: Happy birthday, Smudge. You’re a pain in the ass, and also adorable, and we’re happy that when I tried to get someone from the Internet to claim you, on the basis we already had three cats and didn’t need any more, the whole Internet rose up and said, “nah, bro, that’s your cat now.” Here’s to many more years of your adorable pain-in-the-ass-ness.
11 thoughts on “Happy Birthday(ish), Smudge”
Happy birthday, Smudge! I’m so happy that I can follow your shenanigans in Twitter!
Happy birthday, Smudge! May the treats be with you.
May the 4th cat be with you for a long time.
Happy birthday Smudge. Keep those humans in line. Unless it’s too much work. Then just ignore them.
Happy birthday, Smudge! From the servant/staff of another Smudge, who is also an adorable pain in the ass. Congratulations on your sagacity in choosing human staff that can appropriately adore you, and may you brighten their lives for many years to come!
Ah, of course! Smudge is the Star Wars cat, and through his own dogged (catted?) determination and innate cuteness when all else had abandoned him, landed in the Scalzi compound.
Using the force of his personality and the ninja techniques picked up from the renowned Sugar and Spice, he is on schedule to save the galaxy this year.
I sense the coming of a box office smash and multiple story contracts. May the 4th be ever in your favor…or something like that.
(Exit, stage right, chuckling.)
If you look just right, he seems to have a Joker grin.
Happy birthday Smudge, hope you have a purr-fact day. 😺
Damn you t9, that was meant to say purr-fect day, oh well!
Happy Birthday Smudge. You’re in good company because it was my Mother’s birthday yesterday though she is a tad older than you. Hope you have a great day and hope that your humans give you some catnip to celebrate.
Happy Birthday, Smudge! Meow the Force be with you!