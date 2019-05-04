Happy Birthday(ish), Smudge

We’re pretty sure that when Smudge scampered his way into the Scalzi household last year, he was around eight weeks old. Which means that he was very likely born today a year ago, give or take a few days on other side. That’s close enough when it comes to cats, so I’m just going to go ahead and say May 4th is officially Smudge’s birthday, that he is now a whole year old, and thus has graduated from being a kitten into being a cat.

Therefore: Happy birthday, Smudge. You’re a pain in the ass, and also adorable, and we’re happy that when I tried to get someone from the Internet to claim you, on the basis we already had three cats and didn’t need any more, the whole Internet rose up and said, “nah, bro, that’s your cat now.” Here’s to many more years of your adorable pain-in-the-ass-ness.