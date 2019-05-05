Review: Avengers: Endgame

(Note: No specific plot spoilers in the review, but I’m going to allow people to post spoilers in the comments, so if you’re one of the three people in the world who haven’t seen the film yet, you might want to skip the comments until you do.)
Avengers: Endgame is a once-in-a-lifetime cinematic experience, and I mean that in two very specific ways. First, it’s a film that (generally) effectively, (mostly) competently and (sometimes) ingeniously serves as a capstone to a series of films spanning twenty-two installments, which is a species of cinematic beast that’s never really been managed before and seems unlikely ever to be pulled off again; Second, that having seen it, I don’t feel like I ever need to see it again in this lifetime.
I feel the second, because Endgame is the first. Endgame has an immense amount of ground to cover: It has to follow the cliffhanger of Infinity War, try to wrap up plot threads left dangling from every Marvel film since the original Iron Man in 2008, leave a bunch of plot threads that can be taken up in the upcoming “Phase Four” of the Marvel film universe (and the various TV series that are coming to Disney’s long-expected streaming service), and adequately shuffle off the stage the several major stars whose long-term Marvel contracts are up. With all that as its remit, it’s a miracle that Endgame is watchable at all, much less actually entertaining in the moment. That it is means that major props are due to Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the screenwriters, and to the Russo Brothers, who, with this and Infinity War, and the two Captain America films they’ve directed, make an argument for being the pre-eminent cinematic field marshals of our time.
With that said, “watchable” and “entertaining in the moment” are not precisely the same thing to me as “fun” and “enjoyable.” Watching Endgame to me felt like being on a forced march through a checklist of plot points and character moments, and after a (very short) time I began to be rather conscious of all the scenes that existed not to be an organic moment of story but to be fanservice for a particular character (or set of characters), or to make sure some barely-remembered loose end was tucked in. By the third act and its climactic and overstuffed battle scene, it stopped being clever and started being exhausting. I felt like a kid on vacation being dragged to all the sights on a tour, with no time to really enjoy any of them because look, we’re on a schedule here.
“But that’s why you see it a second time!” Well, and to quote Thor here:
I should be clear that I don’t think I missed any significant moments in the film — I got them, because the design of the film was such that I was meant to get them, and Disney (and its attendant cinematic technicians) make it their business to make sure they are gotten. Endgame’s charms are all on the surface, and they are all very brief. The thing that makes me want to rewatch a movie, in most cases, is the ability to linger: With the characters, with the world, with the entire milieu that the film creates.
And that’s the thing about Endgame — there’s just no lingering. Not with the characters, not with the world, not with any part of it. It’s not meant for lingering; it has no time for it. We have a timetable, and it has to be made. Now, it does make want to rewatch other Marvel films, where I do get those character and world moments: Thor: Ragnarok. Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Guardians of the Galaxy. Spider-Man: Homecoming. Iron Man 3 (yes, Iron Man 3. Fight me). But Endgame? Meh, not so much.
Mind you, my opinion that Endgame merits only a single watch is being amply refuted by the large number of folks who have gone back to watch the film twice or three times or more. Good for them. I’m glad and not in the least surprised that they have been entertained; as I noted, moment to moment, the film is entertaining, and savvy enough as popular entertainment to give their characters, especially the ones whose actors are at the end of their contracts, moments you can cheer and cry for them. This is Disney, folks. They know popular entertainment.
The point I’m trying to make is that stringing individually entertaining moments together does not in itself a substantive cinematic experience make. Endgame isn’t a sumptuous meal; it’s a bunch of tasty canapes fed to you on a conveyor belt, with no time to savor one before the next one comes along. I like canapes! And I enjoyed Endgame, which is in its very specific way a marvel, pun entirely intended. But I’m not sure I need to have this cinematic canape conveyor belt experience more than once in my life.
I should be also be clear, in case I wasn’t already, that I don’t know that it could have been possible for Endgame to have been done better, or to be better, as a film than as it is in its current form. The filmmakers had a very unusual and very specific task given to them with this movie. I think they pulled it off as well as anyone could have.
Endgame just further convinced me that it is impossible to introduce time travel to a movie without also introducing glaring plotholes.
Also PTSD Thor is going to be the #1 Halloween costume in the male 35-45 demo this year.
First comment, ftw!
I’m really disappointed that after two movies about the friendship between Steve and Bucky, we didn’t get any serious closure on their friendship.
Interesting review that captured my thoughts on the film pretty well. I’ve been going through a bunch of Miyazaki’s movies for the first time recently, and I couldn’t help but notice how after watching something like Mononoke I’m thinking about it for days, but after Endgame I’m not sure i would’ve thought about it much at all had it not dominated conversation online and elsewhere.
I’ve got one question, because I do agree that there are some Marvel characters that I actually do care about – do you think that sacrifices to other narratives in Marvel were made here? I’m thinking especially about Guardians, and how they’re going to have to address the whole Gamora situation in the next movie, and I’m… not super confident that there’s a good answer there? Endgame was a big fun romp, but I wonder if it fed off the other, more thoughtful Marvel stories in a way that might cheapen them or sacrifice potentially good character beats. I guess the jury will be out until we see where those stories go in the future, but I’m certainly a little nervous about it. I wonder if we look back at the whole Infinity War/Endgame arc in a few years and wonder if it didn’t cannibalize some of Marvel’s more personal and ultimately interesting material.
Great review! I’m a huge Marvel geekette, who has seen them all many times, but agree that after seeing it at noon the first day it opened, I have had no desire to watch it again. And I really did love it. I laughed, I sobbed, I nearly yelled out loud in fierce joy at the female-led battle scene…all wonderful. But that was enough for me. All the loose ends have been wrapped up. I’m good.
I’ve never seen any of them that I know of.
Good review – in the way that I don’t necessarily agree with everything you say but it is thoughtful and makes me wonder. I thoroughly enjoyed it for what it was – a love letter to the fans wrapped in an acceptable film. That said I have two major niggles – Thor (I will say no more than what a waste) and “huge plot holes” (way bigger than I can usually swallow for the cause.
P.S. Iron Man 3 – really?
I can see why the checklist structure bothered you, and I agree that the movie was lacking in the “pause and smell the cinematic universe along the way” aspect. That said, I probably would watch it again because the biggest selling point was, at least for me, the callbacks and easter eggs planted throughout the movie. They throwed a lot of the narrative cohesion in favour of them, so at least I was glad they were so entertaining.
However, I was disappointed to see how they went so hard for allyship pins while simultaneously doing so poorly in regards to the treatment and protagonism given to female characters, the whole fatsuit issue, and the still non existent LGBT representation in twenty one (21) ducking movies.
Again, I really enjoyed the movie and would watch it again, but they could have done so much better
Me, I have to watch it again. There were so many distractions when I saw it, from the pack of giggling morons to the guy who made noises like a professional mourner every time certain characters came on screen, that I’m sure I missed something. =shrugs= By the time I collect all the movies to watch ’em in sequence again to lead up to Endgame, It’ll be a year anyways… =looks at the shelves of blurays & dvds= Plus I’m going to need more shelves…
A little bit of spoilers fridge horror. When the people get undusted they return to a world that is logistically set up for the previous population. What happens when everyone realizes that there’s only enough food, medical care, etc. for half the population?
“Endgame just further convinced me that it is impossible to introduce time travel to a movie without also introducing glaring plotholes.”
Does it? I mean, I’ve seen a lot of talk about plotholes in this movie, but on closer analysis they usually add up to, “The movie has time travel work this way, but I want time travel to work a different way, so the movie is wrong.”
NOW, admittedly, the “time travel” here is basically specifically-designed-for-the-story-they-want-to-tell handwavium, so they can heist things from the past without affecting the present. If that’s not a thing you can buy into, it’s not going work for you. But that’s about suspension of disbelief, not plot holes.
I had mixed feelings. I also would’ve liked more pauses, more character moments, but of course they had a hell of a lot of plot to get through.
And there are definitely plot holes; it’s easy to fanwank half a dozen ways they could’ve prevented “the Snap” in the previous movie. But comic-book based movies have always had plot holes; it’s more about dramatic effect than logic, and there are few things more dramatic than having a sorcerer look into the future and say, “This is the only way.”
In terms of plotting, though, this movie made me think of the “positional chess” technique (that James D. MacDonald talks about): have a lot of pieces on the board (story elements), with potential for interaction and different effects. The previous 21 movies have placed a tremendous number of story elements in the world they’ve created, and the way some of them came into play was very clever. True that cleverness isn’t the same as a truly satisfying, layered story, but I’ve got to give them credit for gathering so many plotlines into a coherent three hours.
As for the time travel — well, it’s a comic book movie. So a justified rant by Bruce Banner about how time travel movies don’t make sense (absolutely true; I hate the Back to the Future model) is immediately followed by a scene where we see *this* movie’s version of time travel makes no effin’ sense either.
Speaking of time — does the “Five Years Later” mean that the upcoming Spiderman movie is set in the mid-2020s?
(And, is it true that if you go backwards in time, a jade egg flies out of Gwyneth Paltrow?)
I appreciate your perspective, even if it’s more positive than I could bring myself to be. After a week of seeing gushing, fawning reports from friends and family, I admit I was highly disappointed in Endgame. However, like you, it did encourage me to want to rewatch some of the older installments.
Psst… it’s “Ragnarok”… (“Ragnorak” sounds like something you’ll wear to keep the wind out…).
Chris Hemsworth is a worthy Thor. I really disliked the Marvel comic Thor in the 70-ies. He was very much not like the Thor of the eddas. However, Hemsworths, wisecracking, beer swilling Thor is much more like the Thor of the Norse legends. And the Led Zeppelin moment of Ragnarok is a favourite.
For once I agree wholeheartedly with John. Watching it was a experience of sheer endurance for me. I liked wrapping up loose ends, but there were enough holes in the climax to sink the Titanic in less time. Still it is nice to see an ending. I doubt I’ll be back to rewatch, but at least I didn’t feel I wasted my time in going to see it.
Time travel plothole #1: Nebula could have summoned a nigh-infinite number of Thanoses (Thanii?) to the big ultimate battle.
Time travel plothole #2: they seemed to play AWFULLY fast and loose with what would cause a divergent timeline to form.
I have NO plans to see the film you review here. I might have seen the original Spiderman, but that is it. I never have had any interest in the Marvel comics universe. My tastes as a kid in the fifties and teen in the sixties ran to Superman, Batman, and the Green Lantern. I even skipped the Green Lantern movie a few years back due to the critical reviews of the film. Now Tolkien’s universe, the Game of Thrones universe? Those are places to both read and view the related films again and again. I hope Tyrion Lannister takes the throne, but wouldn’t it be cool if the Night King from the North took the throne. Cool thought huh (pun intended).
The time travel is fine, if you accept the many world interpretation of QM and accept that there may be a way to exchange information between worlds (i.e.timelines). That is why Tony mentions, what he calls the Deutsch, proposition. Maybe throw in a little ERP=ER and holographic principle for the actual time travel. Of course, they don’t give a real explanation, because there really isn’t one and most of what they say is technobabble, but it is better than most time travel stories. It is a good way to remove all plot holes. You just need to know that Cap did live in a different timeline with Peggy and let his other self stay on ice.
I guess I’m one of the 3 people that hasn’t seen the movie yet.
There’s going to be huge pressure for this to get a “Return of the King” best picture Oscar for the series. I think the Academy should short circuit that by just giving the collective whole a special achievement award.
I won’t be reading the comments, but what I want to know, John, is how you knew that my son, best friend and I are the only people that haven’t seen “Endgame.” We’re going tomorrow.
I mostly agree with this take. For me, it didn’t feel *as* checklisty (other than the all-women Dream Team moment, which I managed to appreciate and find cheap in the same moment) … but that was mostly because the time-travel plot didn’t hold together at all. I know lampshading is a thing, but don’t go on an extended riff about how the timelines don’t work in a long list of other movies if you don’t want the viewers to pay particular attention to all the messes you make.
Worse, their “solution” purposely preserves a double apocalypse — first vanishing half the world’s population, which means planes crash and babies starve/dehydrate and the traffic disasters are epic, etc., etc., ending up in a world that … looks mostly the same but people don’t go to baseball games because they’re too busy weeping over meals, I guess?; then bringing people *back to where they vanished* (since Spidey and Strange were still on the planet of wonky gravity), which presumably means people popping up 10,000 feet midair or in the middle of traffic and so on. Multiplied times every planet and species in the universe, of course.
They also threw away the chance to call back to the model in Guardians 1 of sharing the load. (I actually noticed that during the movie; that and the double-apocalypse have been explored in at least one fanfic, which was a bit cheesy, sure, but which at least held together better.)
So, yeah. I was entertained in the moment, and I wasn’t as irritated by this one as I was by Ultron, but I don’t see a need to watch it again. Then again, I also liked IM3 well enough, so what do I know.
I don’t disagree that this is a large, entertaining popcorn film.
I’m mostly here because I’m genuinely curious concerning your thoughts on Iron Man 3.
“Time travel plothole #1: Nebula could have summoned a nigh-infinite number of Thanoses (Thanii?) to the big ultimate battle.”
I mean, is that a “plot hole”? Is any “Character theoretically could have done a thing that they did not do” a plot hole? That’s sort of like saying, “Thor, at no point, smashes Tony Stark’s head like a grape” is a plot hole.
(Also I question whether “Summon infinite Thanii” would be a victory condition for Nebula/Thanos. Thanos doesn’t seem the type to go, “Well, it’s OK if I lost, given that Thanos-B got the stones.”)
“Are you not entertained?”
I personally think it was a plot hole for the intelligent supervillian to be given an instant win button and not push it. Thanos could collapse all the divergent timelines down to his singular victory timeline with the infinity gauntlet.
Infinity War was the better cinematic experience. Walking out of that theater was the quietest, eeriest, most shook audience I’ve been around. End Game did what it had to do, and did it really well. I laughed way more than I anticipated. But from a cinematic experience, didn’t quite live up to Infinity War.
The “canapes on a conveyor belt” analogy is, sadly, an apt analogy as well for almost every major action film of the last 2 decades. There’s no real plot, just a series of action scenes–or canapes on a conveyor belt–and I, for one, am tired of the formula.
I am really disappointed they refrigerated Black Widow (killed her to move the story forward) since she is the only female in the original six and she didn’t even get to the final battle. It should have been clint.
A few other issues I had, still love the world, still liked the movie but I think I would only own it just to complete the world (and since I own the other 22 movies… it means I will still probably buy it).
There’s a Black Widow movie coming so I’m interested in seeing how they retcon that one.
Sorry, I’ve declared a moratorium on superhero movies.
Black Widow’s stand-alone is supposed to be a prequel, like the Captain Marvel film. (Marvel really does fridge its women, don’t you think? Even when they get to headline a film, it’s always a prequel, so any fan can always feel free to skip it since it can’t affect anyone’s timeline.)
The great plot hole for me is why did Dr. Strange give Thanos the time-stone, which is effectively a time-machine, if the only reason to save Tony Stark is that he can build a time-machine? However, I guess the point is to make Tony Stark the Most Important Character in the Marvel universe, forever. Which, given that he’s a misogynist playboy, kind of fits in with the whole fridging-the-women mindset….
Just appalled by how the women were fridged, had their comic canon moments taken from them, and basically treated as nice little cookies to reward the men for their suffering.
Also HATED the idea that Steve Rogers, *who’s been in the 21st century for over a decade,* STILL is not over his crush on Peggy Carter. I’m convinced they threw this in rather than set up Steve for the actual love of his life in the comics, Sharon Carter, because so many fans went absolutely berserk at the idea that he kissed her in Civil War. So they basically trashed six films and a TV series for a cute sentimental moment that doesn’t pass the sniff test, plus posits that Steve could possibly keep his mouth shut about Hydra infiltrating the very agency where his beloved wife works.
For me it was as close to perfect as a film could be. I was much more satisfied than I expected to be, but I still want to watch it again (to see more of what was happening in the final battle, for one thing).
Morgan made us all think maybe Iron Man would survive after all.
Having Natasha die in the exact same, equally offensive (fridging women so men can be emotional about it) way as Gamora, but having seen mini Gamora in an orange-y world makes me think both women can and hopefully will come back (they’re in the soul stone’s pocket dimension).
Time travel is always stupid; I made my peace with that long before I saw the film. And I like the reversal of selfish Iron Man sacrificing his life and selfless Captain America finally getting a life, so I’ll forgive the blatant nonsense of all of that Peggy tale. Of course I would have preferred that he and Bucky got together (and ideally he and Bucky and Falcon, because I’m just greedy), but Bucky has a happy place in Wakanda.
And I’m over the moon about Falcon getting to become the next Captain America. It doesn’t make up for Marvel’s awful track record on diversity, but it bodes well for the next phase.
I spent the whole movie stunned at the writing that managed to do SO MUCH (I am a writer). I cared about Nebula for the first time.
Saying “Disney does this, and does this well” is true, but feels slightly dismissive of what a brilliant piece of writing it all is.
Felicity Banks