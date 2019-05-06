Uncategorized

Nerds! On a Boat!

John Scalzi5 Comments

In the New York Times today, a story by reporter John Schwartz about the JoCo Cruise, which is the “nerd cruise” I and roughly two thousand other people go on every year, hosted by musician Jonathan Coulton. It does a pretty good job of figuring out what’s pretty great about the cruise, namely, its ability to turn “oh, shit” moments — like the They Might Be Giants concert slot at a land-based concert being rained out by a sudden downpour — into something magical and even more memorable. You don’t get that on just any cruise. Check it out.

5 thoughts on “Nerds! On a Boat!

  2. More than a pretty good job. Now I have something I can point my friends & family to in order to explain our love of the JoCo cruise. (In addition to showing them hundreds of photos & babbling at them, I mean…)

  3. Our vacations recently have dwindled, but this sounds like something worth saving up for.

  5. Just curious, John, how many e-mails did you get today pointing to the NYT article? (I sent one, figure at least 99 others ;-) )

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.