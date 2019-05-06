In the New York Times today, a story by reporter John Schwartz about the JoCo Cruise, which is the “nerd cruise” I and roughly two thousand other people go on every year, hosted by musician Jonathan Coulton. It does a pretty good job of figuring out what’s pretty great about the cruise, namely, its ability to turn “oh, shit” moments — like the They Might Be Giants concert slot at a land-based concert being rained out by a sudden downpour — into something magical and even more memorable. You don’t get that on just any cruise. Check it out.
5 thoughts on “Nerds! On a Boat!”
“a pretty good job.”
More than a pretty good job. Now I have something I can point my friends & family to in order to explain our love of the JoCo cruise. (In addition to showing them hundreds of photos & babbling at them, I mean…)
Our vacations recently have dwindled, but this sounds like something worth saving up for.
Charming opening story and accompanying photo of the audience member singing.
Just curious, John, how many e-mails did you get today pointing to the NYT article? (I sent one, figure at least 99 others ;-) )