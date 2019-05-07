Uncategorized

A View Through the Backyard Maple

It’s a very relaxing view. 

No reason for this other than I thought it might be nice to a have a bit of tree and sky in our lives today.

  3. The weather was phenomenal last night. (Granted, I do not know if that is when you snapped this pic.) I sat on the back deck with my daughter staring through our maples. It was a perfect Ohio evening. We don’t get many of those.

  5. And that might be my only glimpse of blue skies today. So thanks. A lovely peaceful tree.

