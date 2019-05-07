It’s a very relaxing view.
No reason for this other than I thought it might be nice to a have a bit of tree and sky in our lives today.
6 thoughts on “A View Through the Backyard Maple”
Quite right…
Definitely. Lovely picture.
The weather was phenomenal last night. (Granted, I do not know if that is when you snapped this pic.) I sat on the back deck with my daughter staring through our maples. It was a perfect Ohio evening. We don’t get many of those.
My favorite angle for viewing trees!
And that might be my only glimpse of blue skies today. So thanks. A lovely peaceful tree.
Man that is so gorgeous. Beautiful shot, thank you! (Our spring is not so far advanced and it actually dusted snow on May 4th, so thanks for bringing a little gratuitous spring!)