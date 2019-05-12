Uncategorized Krissy and Athena, Mother’s Day 2019 May 12, 2019 John Scalzi4 Comments My two favorite people on the planet, but of course you know that already. Happy Mother’s Day to you, if you are, or have ever had, a mother. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
4 thoughts on “Krissy and Athena, Mother’s Day 2019”
Happy Mothers’ Day to the women of the Scalzi clan!
It’s so good to see a happy family, y’know?
Good heavens! Athena looks taller than Krissy!
Happy mother’s day to one and all.
Athena is taller than Krissy, in fact.