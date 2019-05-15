Seriously, this photo has everything (photographic-wise, anyway) you come to Whatever for!
I’m traveling tomorrow and will be in Los Angeles through Monday, taking meetings and also taking part in the Nebula Weekend, where among other things I will be participating in the mass autographing on Saturday afternoon, which is totally open to the public. If you ever wanted to get your entire science fiction collection signed, this is when and where.
5 thoughts on “Sunset, With Wife and Cat”
You know, I think that’s my single favorite shot you’ve ever posted. It just works.
I don’t see a parking lot.
Speaking as a self-taught crappy photographer, that’s a nice shot.
Now you just need to frame that pic with a hotel window.
What a beautiful photo – you have an incredibly good eye for composition. Of course, having beautiful subjects makes it easier, too.
Safe travels and have fun!