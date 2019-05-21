Uncategorized

I Had an Overnight Flight and Then Slept Until 1pm and My Brain is Mush, So Here’s Smudge, Posing Dramatically

John Scalzi7 Comments

I figure that will hold you until my brain comes back.

Also: What a great weekend at the Nebula conference, and not just because one of my best friends won the Nebula Award for Novel. It was good enough that I don’t actually mind my brain is mush today.

7 thoughts on “I Had an Overnight Flight and Then Slept Until 1pm and My Brain is Mush, So Here’s Smudge, Posing Dramatically

  7. He looks so dignified, but we know better. Problem with sleeping ’til 1 is that you won’t want to go to bed again ’til 3 or 4 am, thus perpetuating that schedule. Works for me, but then I’m old and retired so nobody cares (although it really embarrasses the maintenance guys if they have to come in).

