Uncategorized I Had an Overnight Flight and Then Slept Until 1pm and My Brain is Mush, So Here’s Smudge, Posing Dramatically May 21, 2019 John Scalzi7 Comments I figure that will hold you until my brain comes back. Also: What a great weekend at the Nebula conference, and not just because one of my best friends won the Nebula Award for Novel. It was good enough that I don’t actually mind my brain is mush today. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
7 thoughts on “I Had an Overnight Flight and Then Slept Until 1pm and My Brain is Mush, So Here’s Smudge, Posing Dramatically”
Smudge looks quite imperial!
Glad the Nebulas were grand. :-)
Dramatic Smudge is dramatic.
Whoa, first time I’ve seen a cat with a hipster beard.
Or maybe you don’t mind that your brain is mush because your brain is mush.
All hail Smudge The Glorious!
Smudge looks a little like the recently departed grumpy cat on this picture.
He looks so dignified, but we know better. Problem with sleeping ’til 1 is that you won’t want to go to bed again ’til 3 or 4 am, thus perpetuating that schedule. Works for me, but then I’m old and retired so nobody cares (although it really embarrasses the maintenance guys if they have to come in).